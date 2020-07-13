FREDERICKSBURG has had a Sister City relationship with Frejus, France since 1980. Frejus, on the Mediterranean coast between Nice and St. Tropez, was founded by the Romans in 49 A.D. Thomas Jefferson visited it in 1787; American troops landed there in the closing months of World War II; and hundreds of Fredericksburg area residents have visited in the last 40 years, many of them as participants in an annual student exchange program.
The Fredericksburg Sister City Association has hosted a community Bastille Day celebration every July 14th in Market Square for many years. But this year’s Bastille Day, as well as larger events that had been planned for September in celebration of the Sister Cities’ 40th anniversary, have been put off until 2021.
I certainly wish I could be sitting in Market Square right now with a chilled glass of rose’ and listening to the music, but such pleasures are not to be this year. Looking for a silver lining, or trying to make lemonade from the lemons life hands us, I’ll use this abnormal Bastille Day celebration to try to put our normal celebration in perspective.
It seems every year that someone passing by asks me: “Why is Bastille Day a big deal here?” As I start to explain, there is usually some glimmer of light when they remember that we have a Lafayette Boulevard here, and some folks even recall seeing the signs on Route 2 toward Bowling Green that say “Washington-Rochambeau Route”.
Most of them are surprised that there were as many French soldiers at Yorktown when the British surrendered as there were American troops. And then I explain that what really forced the surrender of the British was the presence of the vastly superior French navy.
By this point most people will have wandered off, at least mentally if not physically. If I’m allowed to go on, I’ll talk about the Treaty of Paris that actually formally ended our revolution and recognized The United States.
One entertaining fact is that Ben Franklin was our first ambassador to France and the only person to sign all three of our founding documents: The Declaration of Independence, The Treaty of Paris and The Constitution.
There are so many other interesting parallels to talk about when discussing the deep connections between our two countries. Even though the fall of the Bastille was 13 years and 10 days after July 4 1776, the French Declaration of the Rights of Man is very similar in many ways to our Declaration of Independence.
That makes sense knowing that Thomas Jefferson was living in Paris as our second ambassador and collaborated with Lafayette on its drafting.
If I’m allowed a second glass of rose’ and still have the company of anyone who enjoys such musings, I might ask them some questions, not about the end of the American Revolution, but about its beginning.
Should we credit the salons and the streets of Paris with some of the thinking that got the revolutionary spirit moving in these American colonies? Our Founding Fathers were familiar with Jean-Jacques Rousseau and his belief in the equality of religions; they read Voltaire and his ideas on freedom of speech; they studied Montessquieu and ultimately adopted his theory of the separation of powers.
So many of the ideas and ideals that we cherish today as American really are deeply rooted in France. But our story lives on in the shared beliefs of America and France, as the Constitution of the Fifth Republic, adopted by President Charles de Gaulle’s government after World War II, says it is a government “of the people, by the people and for the people”—just like President Abraham Lincoln said at Gettysburg.
So happy Bastille Day!
Bill Beck is a past President of the Fredericksburg Sister City Association.
E'rudition? Ici? Mon Dieu!
