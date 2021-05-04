COMMENTARY: Census results show nation's second-largest race is 'other'

Most Latinos have been compliant with the census’ split ethnicity and race questions, despite routinely voicing either confusion or dissatisfaction with them. On the 2010 census, less than 3 percent identified as only Black and less than 2 percent said they were only Native American, while around 6 percent of Latinos checked two or more racial options.

These proportions were dwarfed by the nearly 50 percent who chose “white” and the almost 40 percent who chose “other.”

The fact that so many Latinos have rejected all racial categories in favor of “other” finally led the Census Bureau to extensively study how to reformulate its approach to ethnicity and race so that it would reflect how people see themselves and, specifically, reduce Latinos’ selection of “other” as their race.

That internal research showed that, when given that option, virtually all Latinos were comfortable designating their race by checking a box that said “Latino.”

Spurred by those findings, census officials recommended eliminating the Hispanic ethnicity question on the 2020 census and making “Latino” one of the race options, but the Trump administration rejected the proposal in 2018. The utterly predictable result is that the 2020 census will show that the nation’s second-largest race is “other.”