COMMENTARY: Changing federal labor law would undermine Virginia businesses

ONCE AGAIN, Washington politicians are pushing for major policy changes that would undermine businesses and disrupt business relationships throughout Virginia and across the country. If these efforts are successful, they could compromise the viability of a number of often interwoven business models, setting off a chain reaction that will cost local jobs, threaten Virginia businesses, and put our economic recovery on shaky ground.

The legislation in question is the Protecting the Right to Work Act (PRO Act), and it currently is being cosponsored by just about every Democrat in the Senate, except for the two senators from Arizona and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner.

The independent business community appreciates Senator Warner withholding his support of this economically devastating legislation and is counting on him to continue to do so.

The PRO Act would make major changes to what it means to be a “joint employer.” As background, when two or more business entities share certain employer responsibilities for a worker, then they are determined to be a joint employer under the National Labor Relations Act.

In recent years, the specific factors that have been used to define what it means to be a joint employer have changed as each new administration has sought to put its own personal stamp on federal labor law.