COMMENTARY: China is a failed state kept alive by Wall Street

REMEMBER when China “defeated” COVID-19

thanks to harsh lockdowns in Wuhan, the largest city in Hubei province? That success lasted less than 15 months. They are back to bolting doors to keep people in their homes in Wuhan again.

Apparently, the new delta strain of the Chinese GMO’d SARS2 really has a thing for Wuhan and not Beijing and Shanghai.

I feel bad for the people who live in Wuhan. We all should. They are being abused by their government.

China’s data on COVID is farcical. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s COVID tracker, which relies on Chinese data, the Chinese public health authorities have administered precisely 1,832,450,000 vaccines. That’s amazing. China only has around 1.4 billion people, and millions of them are living in remote areas.

OK, let’s assume this includes some double doses. China is mostly using Sinovac, its own home-grown vaccine, which is double-dose. According to Johns Hopkins, 223.3 million people have received both doses—or 15.9 percent of the population.

In some cities, they are physically forcing people to take PCR tests. That’s right. They will tackle you to the ground and stick a 12-inch cotton swab up your nose.