COMMENTARY: City Council is going on a spending spree

MOST Fredericksburg city residents may not be aware of what happened July 1. It’s the first sign of things to come.
That’s the day your water/sewer bill jumped 10 percent. It will continue to increase 10 percent annually for the next four years to help pay for an estimated $100 million upgrade to the city’s sewage treatment plant.
At the same time, City Council is planning a new $12 million fire station and a new school that could cost up to $60 million, and wants to spend another $20 million or so for utility upgrades around the city. So in the next five years, the city is planning on spending up to $192 million in capital improvements.
For a taxpayer with a $350,000 home, this will cost more than $935 annually in new real estate taxes. When you add higher water/sewer rates, your obligation to the city will increase nearly $1,300 per household per year in just five years. And this is a conservative estimate because the median value of a home in Fredericksburg is about $370,000, so some taxpayers will pay more.
To be clear, these tax and fee increases cover only the debt on the new capital improvements council is planning. Nothing else. They do not cover annual increases in the city’s operating budget for staff and programs. A new school alone will also add about $2.5 million to the city’s annual operating budget for additional personnel.
A year ago, the School Board was talking about enlarging our existing schools. Without any study, the board said early this year that it needed a new elementary school. Then it changed its collective mind and decided it wants a middle school instead. Why? A handful of concerned parents complained about overcrowding.
All these construction projects will put an unprecedented financial strain on city taxpayers. Real estate taxes will skyrocket, our bond rating will likely suffer, and our impoverished and fixed-income citizens may not be able to afford to live here anymore.
Fredericksburg just doesn’t have the tax base to support all this spending. The city’s per capita income is the lowest in the region, and more than 60 percent of our school children participate in the free lunch program.
The city currently has about $98 million in debt, which costs taxpayers $6.9 million annually. Adding a conservative $172 million to that amount would increase our annual debt service by $12 million (assuming similar interest rates) to more than $18 million a year—more than two and a half times what we are now paying.
If council builds all the projects it proposes in the next five years, that $350,000 home’s real estate tax bill would jump from $2,900 to $3,836. That’s a 32 percent increase. If you want to know how much more you’ll be paying, pull out your latest real estate tax bill and do the math.
And again, these are conservative estimates. They cover just the cost of new construction. City government still must operate, and those operating costs rise every year. So expect future tax increases not related to this new construction to add even more to city residents’ tax burden.
City Council will be looking for every source it can find to pay for all of this. The money must come from somewhere and the city’s resources are inadequate.
Let’s take the increase in water/sewer rates as an example. Theoretically, utility fees are supposed to cover utility capital costs. They don’t. At the end of five years, the annual 10 percent increase for your water/sewer bill will have compounded and jumped 61 percent. But even that won’t come close to paying for the $100 million sewer plant upgrade. To do that, your bill would need to increase about 500 percent.
That means a household now paying $600 a year for water and sewer would have to pay $3,000 annually just for the plant upgrade. And since the money is not coming from your utility fees to cover the sewage plant upgrade, where is it going to come from?
Tomorrow: Our spendthrift City Council
Rick Pullen, who covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance–Star in the 1980s, is a magazine columnist and best-selling author. He lives in Fredericksburg.