COMMENTARY: City Council is going on a spending spree

MOST Fredericksburg city residents may not be aware of what happened July 1. It’s the first sign of things to come.

That’s the day your water/sewer bill jumped 10 percent. It will continue to increase 10 percent annually for the next four years to help pay for an estimated $100 million upgrade to the city’s sewage treatment plant.

At the same time, City Council is planning a new $12 million fire station and a new school that could cost up to $60 million, and wants to spend another $20 million or so for utility upgrades around the city. So in the next five years, the city is planning on spending up to $192 million in capital improvements.

For a taxpayer with a $350,000 home, this will cost more than $935 annually in new real estate taxes. When you add higher water/sewer rates, your obligation to the city will increase nearly $1,300 per household per year in just five years. And this is a conservative estimate because the median value of a home in Fredericksburg is about $370,000, so some taxpayers will pay more.