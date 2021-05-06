COMMENTARY: City needs a plan to address climate change

Hunger and food insecurity continue in our region. So does environmental racism, with many people of color still living in fenceline communities and counted among the region’s most vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, our city is still without a plan to address climate change.

Add the continued desecration of nature—or as one speaker at the Climate of Change forum put it: “Nature and humanity are inextricably linked—you almost cannot have a solution for one if it is not also good for the other.”

As many may already be aware, deforestation and other forms of habitat destruction are leading causes of climate change—not to mention detrimental to overall quality of life.

We are at the stage where city planning must keep pace with these realities.

As one person wrote in a recent letter to the Fredericksburg City Council: “Do all economic opportunities have to involve acres of asphalt? Do our citizens have to be alert on every proposal for growth? We need a clear vision and process for Fredericksburg’s growth that includes the environmental impact of each decision made.”