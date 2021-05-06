COMMENTARY: City needs a plan to address climate change

DURING April’s regional “Climate of Change” forum, the Fredericksburg CLEAR (Climate, Environment and Resilience) group, spearheaded by the University of Mary Washington in partnership with environmental organizations, heard from a wide variety of individuals and organizations.
They included authors, human rights lawyers, business owners, smart growth practitioners, university professors, community organizers, river stewards, land trusts and public officials and the mayor of Fredericksburg.
Each highlighted ways in which movement towards environmental change, climate mitigation and environmental justice is not merely desirable, but actually underway.
Fossil Free Fredericksburg is lessening our dependence on fossil fuels; the new Fredericksburg Food Co-op is bringing us more sustainable agriculture; the city has adopted a recommendation of the Clean and Green Commission to hire a sustainability coordinator and UMW has similarly launched its own search for a sustainability coordinator; Tree Fredericksburg is re-treeing our city to help recreate an urban forest; Friends of the Rappahannock continues its mighty work to protect our river system; The Rappahannock Sierra group strives to protect our unique environmental landscape; and Northern Virginia Conservation Trust is working on more land protection prospects in and around the city.
And yet there are still mountains to climb.
Hunger and food insecurity continue in our region. So does environmental racism, with many people of color still living in fenceline communities and counted among the region’s most vulnerable populations.
Furthermore, our city is still without a plan to address climate change.
Add the continued desecration of nature—or as one speaker at the Climate of Change forum put it: “Nature and humanity are inextricably linked—you almost cannot have a solution for one if it is not also good for the other.”
As many may already be aware, deforestation and other forms of habitat destruction are leading causes of climate change—not to mention detrimental to overall quality of life.
We are at the stage where city planning must keep pace with these realities.
As one person wrote in a recent letter to the Fredericksburg City Council: “Do all economic opportunities have to involve acres of asphalt? Do our citizens have to be alert on every proposal for growth? We need a clear vision and process for Fredericksburg’s growth that includes the environmental impact of each decision made.”
The American Planning Association, a professional organization representing the field of urban planning in the United States, has for many years now recognized the need for resilient communities. APA supplies articles and resources for planners, ranging from hybrid communities blending nature with sustainable buildings and technologies to policies and plans that combat environmental racism.
The APA is a key partner in the “Naturally Resilient Communities” initiative, together with county governments, planners and conservationists. The APA also publishes a Climate Change Policy Guide, which is a key resource for planners.
We hope that the city manager, city council, planning staff and mayor will embrace resources such as these and recognize the overwhelming support they already have from the residents of our city to move in this right direction.
Our region has signaled the need for environmental readiness, justice, sustainability and change. It’s time for city planning to take a giant step forward.
Dr. Keith Mellinger is dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Mary Washington. Rebecca R. Rubin is an environmental consultant focusing on land and water conservation.