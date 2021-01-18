COMMENTARY: Closely divided Congress no mandate for radical energy policies

However, the weakness in that approach is that all that litigation has built up substantial precedent limiting the ability of a president to undo the actions of his predecessor—precedent that will certainly be used to handcuff the Biden administration.

In short, while the outcome in Georgia certainly tips the scales in favor of the Democrats’ priorities, there is no electoral mandate for navigating toward proposals that raise energy costs or restrict energy choices.

Members of Congress who choose to ignore this are likely to see their stays in Congress shortened, as the mid-term elections are right around the corner.

Politically, it would be akin to walking the plank.

The lesson of the 2020 election for Democrats should be: Don’t rock the boat.

Americans like having affordable, abundant and reliable supplies of energy. Americans like making their own decisions about what cars they drive or what stoves they have in their homes.

The sorts of radical proposals thrown about during the primary and general election campaigns, which threaten to not just rock the boat, but to capsize it, should be discarded.

Remember, the midterm elections are right around the corner. An early overreach by the Democrats will ensure their grip on the steering wheel is a short-lived one.

Thomas Pyle is president of the American Energy Alliance. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.