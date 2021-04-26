COMMENTARY: Comparing Biden's first 100 days to Trump's ... & FDR's

Here’s another way Biden’s restoration of New Deal-style government has been limited: The new president’s energy has focused relentlessly on four priorities—the pandemic, the economy, climate change and race relations. Other Democratic priorities—immigration reform, gun control, a $15 minimum wage—have received moral support, but not much more. That narrow focus is one of the reasons for Biden’s success (unlike Trump, whose attention span was notoriously short), but it has produced frustration among progressives who hoped for more help.

Those who hoped Biden would produce a renaissance of bipartisanship have been disappointed, too. The president has held affable meetings with Republican senators, only to opt for bills that could be passed without them. He’s made a hard-nosed choice that passing bills comes first; bipartisanship comes second.

And Biden has trouble on the horizon. A surge of underage migrants on the southern border has caused a crisis that the new administration, for all its vaunted experience, has struggled to surmount. In addition, some economists worry that Biden’s huge spending bills could increase inflation.

And if Democratic majorities in Congress don’t survive the midterm election in 2022, Biden’s agenda will be stopped dead.