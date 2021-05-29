COMMENTARY: Comparing DMV's COVID-19 restrictions to ABC is unfair

The vast majority of the 15 million transactions conducted since DMV started reopening CSCs in May 2020 have been completed by service delivery methods other than an office, such as online or by mail.

Prior to the pandemic, DMV conducted an average of 309,000 transactions per week statewide across all service channels. One week earlier this month, we completed more than 365,000; of those, only about 73,000 were done in a customer service center.

We have worked hard to add to an already robust portfolio of transactions available online and by mail. For example, our two-year online/mail-in renewal option for licenses and IDs launched in September 2020. More than 191,000 Virginians have already taken advantage of this option to avoid what would have otherwise been a required in-person visit.

We also added online options for CDL renewals and a host of replacement credentials that previously required a visit.

Of 49 open DMV Select Offices, 42 offer service by appointment only, which we highly encourage. The choice is ultimately up to each DMV Select partner, as those offices are independently operated by localities and private businesses. The Select office mentioned by the editors as having hours-long waits for service does not use an appointment system.