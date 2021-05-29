 Skip to main content
COMMENTARY: Comparing DMV's COVID-19 restrictions to ABC is unfair
DMV IS now SERVING MORE CUSTOMERS THAN IT DID PRE-PANDEMIC

COMMENTARY: Comparing DMV's COVID-19 restrictions to ABC is unfair

AS I READ The Free

Lance–Star’s May 19

editorial [“Why can’t Virginia’s DMV be more like ABC?”] paralleling the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles with Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority COVID-19 restrictions, I was struck by the unfitness of the comparison.

I have spent time in leadership at both agencies. I have been the DMV commissioner for 18 years, and also spent four months in 2014 leading ABC in an interim capacity. I have tremendous respect for the hard-working people at both agencies, which is largely why I felt compelled to respond.

ABC has put protective measures in place, just like DMV. ABC has allowed fewer people in their facilities during the pandemic, just like DMV. Both agencies have performed admirably in challenging times.

Beyond these similarities, any comparison between the two is a matter of, to borrow the editors’ phraseology, appletinis and orange liqueur.

Securing the title to a vehicle, or taking a driving test, or obtaining a credential that can allow access to a commercial flight or federal building inherently requires more time and effort than purchasing the ingredients for a margarita.

As the editors pointed out, DMV is set to open more windows in the very near future. In line with Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement easing COVID-19 restrictions, we will be able to open more windows in our customer service centers (CSC) beginning June 1. This will create 184,000 additional appointment opportunities across the commonwealth over the next 90 days.

We began posting these new appointments on Monday, May 17. Additional windows will open in stages on June 1, June 15, and in July as DMV continues to hire and train new employees to expand appointment availability.

This expansion of access to service is in keeping with the trend we have established since the governor directed a pause in DMV in-person service on March 18, 2020. After diligently continuing to serve Virginians through our Richmond headquarters, we began reopening DMV CSCs in phases on May 18, 2020, through a meticulous strategy.

To date, we have 75 CSCs open, including a brand-new office in Sterling. Each of these offices had to be outfitted with health and safety features, new procedures to enable social distancing, and training for employees to operate an entirely new service model in the appointment system.

Every step in the process was based on guidance from the governor, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I am proud of the efforts of DMV employees to bring in-person service safely back to the people of Virginia.

I understand the frustration of people who are accustomed to walking into a DMV office and can no longer do so. Although customers cannot walk in without an appointment, we are actually serving more customers now across all service channels than we did pre-pandemic.

The vast majority of the 15 million transactions conducted since DMV started reopening CSCs in May 2020 have been completed by service delivery methods other than an office, such as online or by mail.

Prior to the pandemic, DMV conducted an average of 309,000 transactions per week statewide across all service channels. One week earlier this month, we completed more than 365,000; of those, only about 73,000 were done in a customer service center.

We have worked hard to add to an already robust portfolio of transactions available online and by mail. For example, our two-year online/mail-in renewal option for licenses and IDs launched in September 2020. More than 191,000 Virginians have already taken advantage of this option to avoid what would have otherwise been a required in-person visit.

We also added online options for CDL renewals and a host of replacement credentials that previously required a visit.

Of 49 open DMV Select Offices, 42 offer service by appointment only, which we highly encourage. The choice is ultimately up to each DMV Select partner, as those offices are independently operated by localities and private businesses. The Select office mentioned by the editors as having hours-long waits for service does not use an appointment system.

Survey data show us that customers overwhelmingly approve of the “new normal” DMV. In our most recent round of surveys of customers who had completed their appointments, 77 percent indicated they would like to see the appointment system continue, and 85 percent said their overall experience met (34 percent) or exceeded (51 percent) their expectations.

Instead of pitting the DMV and the ABC against each other, I propose a toast to both for persevering through a very tough 14 months.

Richard Holcomb is commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

