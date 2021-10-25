COMMENTARY: Confusing cannabis laws send customers back to black market

SINCE July 1, Virginia’s laws have changed to allow for personal cultivation, sharing, and use of cannabis among adults.
Now, several months after the change in law, the subject of cannabis is still tiptoed around and talked about only in whispers, even though sharing a smoke with a friend in your backyard is now the equivalent of sharing a glass of beer, wine, or sweet tea.
As we grow accustomed to the changing laws, it’s important that enthusiasm for cannabis is appropriately tempered with the responsibility to educate ourselves.
As local entrepreneurs, we’ve seen a boost in economic activity and the increase in sales from our community-focused grow store.
Happy Trees opened its doors to Fredericksburg-area customers this summer from our location at 10813 Courthouse Road. We are proud to be members of the local business community as ambassadors for this brand-new industry.
The response we’ve gotten thus far from our customers speaks to the area’s enthusiasm for being able to grow and harvest this plant at home. We’ve had lines out the door, and our phone has been ringing off the hook as customers come in with questions about a plant that was previously unknown to the common gardener.
We want to say thank you to our neighbors in the region for embracing us, and in turn, want you to know that the feelings are mutual. We enjoy the opportunity to educate people about how to grow and use cannabis responsibly.
The Virginia Cannabis Control Board and the General Assembly have created laws that can often be confusing to understand, and we encourage anybody participating in this new grow economy to make sure they educate themselves by going to the state’s cannabis website at cannabis.virginia.gov.
One of the most common questions we get is if we have seeds for sale. Unfortunately, Virginia law currently prohibits direct sales of seeds and seeds being given in conjunction with sales of other products.
That type of quid pro quo, or gray market sale, is responsible for the drug’s ubiquity in Washington, D.C.
Though we would love to sell you products in our store that we know are high quality and safe to consume, the current law prohibits us from doing so.
Ironically, this forces people back to the same black-market sales that the state was trying to eliminate with the law’s passage.
We won’t dwell on the shortcomings of the law. Suffice it to say we’re all waiting for improvements.
What we will say is that in the interim, we all have a responsibility to be knowledgeable about and yes, even to follow the parts of the law that may be frustrating.
We look forward to the conversations with customers over the phone, in-person, or during one of our grow workshops about proper cannabis practice and becoming a key resource in the community as we all navigate this new frontier.
Virginia is changing and it is our job to set the example of what to follow, while at the same time advocating for what is right. We have high hopes for the future of the commonwealth and the world of cannabis, but it starts with us being responsible first.
Aaron Beydoun is the manager of the Happy Trees store in Spotsylvania.