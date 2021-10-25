COMMENTARY: Confusing cannabis laws send customers back to black market

The Virginia Cannabis Control Board and the General Assembly have created laws that can often be confusing to understand, and we encourage anybody participating in this new grow economy to make sure they educate themselves by going to the state’s cannabis website at cannabis.virginia.gov.

One of the most common questions we get is if we have seeds for sale. Unfortunately, Virginia law currently prohibits direct sales of seeds and seeds being given in conjunction with sales of other products.

That type of quid pro quo, or gray market sale, is responsible for the drug’s ubiquity in Washington, D.C.

Though we would love to sell you products in our store that we know are high quality and safe to consume, the current law prohibits us from doing so.

Ironically, this forces people back to the same black-market sales that the state was trying to eliminate with the law’s passage.

We won’t dwell on the shortcomings of the law. Suffice it to say we’re all waiting for improvements.

What we will say is that in the interim, we all have a responsibility to be knowledgeable about and yes, even to follow the parts of the law that may be frustrating.