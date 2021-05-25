COMMENTARY: Congrats to Mickelson on big win in game (not sport) of golf

After years of pouring over Golf Digests and getting tips from anyone who could shoot par on a putt-putt course, I was still just as lousy on my last day as I had been on my first. I’d poured my heart and soul into “The Game of Kings” and got nothing in return but sunburn and self-loathing.

So I walked away. (Who could afford a cart?)

Eventually, I embraced the view of the great H. L. Mencken: “If I had my way, any man guilty of golf would be ineligible for any office of trust in the United States.” Which is why I can be a fair and objective arbiter on the “sport or game” question in a way true golf lovers cannot.

Begin with definitions. A sport is a competition between athletes. A game is a competition of skill. In an athletic competition, all other factors being equal, athleticism—strength, stamina, power—will determine the outcome.

And there is no definition of “a competition of athletes” that includes the 50-year-old guy in the Sansabelt slacks coming in first.

Still disagree? OK—did you play sports in high school? If you did, you almost certainly had to run laps or do drills. Did you ever see a high school golf team run laps?

Of course not. What’s the point?