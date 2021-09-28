COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars

Part 2 of a 3-part series
FREDERICKSBURG’s City Council is planning to spend massively in the next five years for a new school, upgraded sewage treatment plant, citywide utility improvements and a new fire station. But it has no new revenue sources to pay for any of this, which means your real estate taxes are going to skyrocket.
The city has the lowest per capita income in the region. Early this year, when council was ready to spend more than $130 million on new infrastructure projects, a handful of parents complained about school overcrowding. So council added a new $60 million-plus school to the mix.
Council doesn’t have a stellar track record of management and oversight of taxpayers’ money, A few examples:
The city is negotiating to buy a parcel of land for the new fire station that will cost more than $1 million based on real estate values in the area. Meanwhile, the Silver Cos. has offered free land for the project.
The Free Lance–Star recently wrote about how City Council spent $5 million to complete the new Riverfront Park, which has no restrooms and no performance stage—integral pieces of the original concept. Council may have to spend another $200,000-$300,000 to complete the project, but it has no funds to do so.
Council approved tax incentives for developer Tom Wack’s project on William Street that houses the Mellow Mushroom restaurant. The original plan called for the city to give Wack a $3.75 million tax break if he built a garage at Liberty Park offering free public parking. Wack later told the city he couldn’t build the garage. Vakos Cos. took no tax breaks from the city, built the garage, and now charges for public parking. Yet council gave Wack the $3.75 million tax break anyway.
The city is considering moving its Economic Development & Tourism office to the “Big Ugly”—the downtown Executive Plaza on Caroline Street—at a cost exceeding $1 million, yet there is no tourist parking adjacent to the proposed office as there is now in its current location. More importantly, there’s no financial reason to move it. The city would be sinking money into a building it pledged years ago to tear down.
Last fall, after all city employees’ pay was cut and 42 were laid off due to COVID-related financial concerns, Council met behind closed doors and secretly gave the city manager a mid-year pay raise. There was never a public vote.
So how is the city proposing to fund $100 million in upgrades to the new sewage treatment plant? City water and sewer rates jumped 10 percent in July and will continue to increase 10 percent annually for the next four years. When compounded annually, that’s a total increase of 61 percent.
Let’s be conservative and use an average $600 annual residential water/sewer bill as a starting point with the understanding that everyone’s bill will differ based on usage and the size of their water line. If you’re paying $600 now, four years from now you’ll be paying $966 a year.
This year’s utility fee increase will raise $810,000. After five years, the increases should raise about $1.3 million annually. But the annual debt service for upgrading the plant will be about $7 million. Where’s the money coming from to pay that bill?
The city’s only hope is government grants. Anything that government grants don’t cover, your city taxes will. But if you look at the federal funding earmarked for Virginia, Fredericksburg would be lucky to get $10 million. Let’s hope the federal infrastructure bill now before Congress provides more.
My numbers are conservative estimates based on publicly available information. They will change along with the economy and inflation. I hope our economic development effort picks up, and there are hints it will.
But under the best circumstances, I estimate that each household in Fredericksburg will pay about $1,300 more annually in taxes and fees just for the new construction alone, and that increase will likely be higher. Remember, this doesn’t cover the city’s always increasing operating costs.
The forecast I’m painting is bad, but the path City Council is currently on is even worse.
Tomorrow: Looking for answers
Rick Pullen, who covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance–Star in the 1980s, is a magazine columnist and best-selling author. He lives in Fredericksburg.
