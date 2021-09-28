COMMENTARY: Council has a poor track record managing tax dollars

Part 2 of a 3-part series

FREDERICKSBURG’s City Council is planning to spend massively in the next five years for a new school, upgraded sewage treatment plant, citywide utility improvements and a new fire station. But it has no new revenue sources to pay for any of this, which means your real estate taxes are going to skyrocket.

The city has the lowest per capita income in the region. Early this year, when council was ready to spend more than $130 million on new infrastructure projects, a handful of parents complained about school overcrowding. So council added a new $60 million-plus school to the mix.

Council doesn’t have a stellar track record of management and oversight of taxpayers’ money, A few examples:

The city is negotiating to buy a parcel of land for the new fire station that will cost more than $1 million based on real estate values in the area. Meanwhile, the Silver Cos. has offered free land for the project.

The Free Lance–Star recently wrote about how City Council spent $5 million to complete the new Riverfront Park, which has no restrooms and no performance stage—integral pieces of the original concept. Council may have to spend another $200,000-$300,000 to complete the project, but it has no funds to do so.