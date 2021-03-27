COMMENTARY: COVID stimulus won’t cure the pension pandemic

In our forthcoming book, “The Political Economy of Public Pensions,” we show that public pensions are driving toward a fiscal cliff with over $4 trillion in unfunded liabilities. As we’ve seen with the financial crisis and now COVID-19, pensions are not structured to weather downturns.

While no one could have predicted a pandemic, public pensions ought to withstand a recession that, quite thankfully, only experienced a temporary and modest drop in GDP. States with better-funded pension plans, a history of responsible budgeting, and sufficient rainy day funds—like Tennessee and Nebraska—were far better prepared to serve their residents during the pandemic.

If policymakers really want to address the underlying problems, they should start by requiring public pensions, like private sector funds, to report their liabilities using realistic assumptions and conservative actuarial techniques.

Of course, the only sure way to protect our public employees from the untrustworthy promises of politicians and the ups and downs of the business cycle is to transition them toward accounts owned and controlled by employees. Rather than betting on risky investments, individuals can tailor their investment strategy to their own needs and risk tolerance.