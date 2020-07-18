ONE OF the silver linings to the COVID-19 disaster is that instead of an unaffordable and nonsensical “Green New Deal,” we may be able to drive a stake through the heart of the “renewables”—wind, solar and biomass. All three are environmental, economic and social justice disasters of biblical proportions.
If like most people, you think these are good things, make sure to watch Michael Moore’s new documentary on YouTube: “Planet of the Humans.”
COVID-19 is going to cost the country trillions of dollars, and the money wasted on renewables over the past 10 years is $4 trillion, so shutting down the waste can go far to paying for the COVID damage.
While you are watching Moore’s movie, keep in mind that renewables aren’t the product of a capitalist/market economy. People don’t buy electricity that is two to three times the price of what they are getting now, from a supply that is both intermittent and unavailable at all for long periods of time.
The fact is that Wall Street crony capitalists have jumped into renewable financing with both feet to suck up the vast taxpayers subsidies, as well as ratepayer subsidies paid for by higher electricity prices, all enacted by a feckless Congress and state legislatures around the country.
And don’t pay attention to the Malthusian stuff. Malthusians have been wrong since 1798, when Thomas Malthus wrote his first book, “An Essay on the Principle of Population.” And they were particularly wrong in the 20th century, starting with Paul Erlich’s “Population Bomb”—which was a series of apocalyptic predictions of mass deaths from starvation, none of which has come true.
The Earth can handle multiples of the people already here, and an irony is that if people in the developing world can get the fossil-fueled energy that they need to prosper, their population levels will slowly decline. Families will no longer need lots of children to replace the hundreds of millions who die in childhood with diseases avoidable in a modern, fossil-fueled society. Or from pollution caused by burning biomass (a euphemism for wood and animal dung) for cooking fuel.
OK, finished with the movie? Get out your calculator, as it is time to do some simple math.
Rule of thumb: it takes 10,000 acres of land, destroying either forest or farmland that would have reverted to forest for wildlife habitat, to make a solar farm of 1,000 megawatts, the standard size “central station” power plant. You can build a fossil or nuclear plant on about 20 acres.
Put those numbers aside. The solar farm makes electricity only when the sun is far enough above the horizon to direct enough energy onto the solar panels, which in Virginia is only about 40 percent of the time on average, year-round.
More bad news is that 40 percent of the time it is either raining or cloudy, so the maximum percentage of time producing electricity is about 25 percent, otherwise known as “capacity factor.”
But because of dirt, pollen, ice, snow, etc., on the panels, and various technical and operational issues, the actual output in Virginia is 15–20 percent—versus over 92 percent for nuclear base load plants running flat out 24/7, or between 50–60 percent for natural gas “peaking” plants, which follow demand for electricity during the day.
Still more bad news: you have to have a gas plant of the same “label plate wattage” as the solar farm, running 24/7 at full speed (3,600 rpm in case you care), so that there is electricity when clouds go by.
The bottom line is that renewables cause massive environmental damage, don’t save CO2, and produce millions of cubic yards of highly toxic waste with no place to go when they are decommissioned.
They are nothing but Potemkin power plants with fossil or nuclear plants really making the electricity behind the scenes.
There isn’t a climate crisis. That is something manufactured by bad scientists and good propagandists. The climate is always changing. Right now it is warming slightly—naturally, with a man-made CO2 component so small it hasn’t been measured.
Climate calamities are no worse then they have ever been. The warmth has even been beneficial, and the CO2 very beneficial for the biosphere, re-greening the earth. Mankind is simply putting the CO2 back in the air that marine animals have been taking out of it over the last 140 million years.
And whether or not we like it, we and our descendants are eventually going to have to go nuclear anyway, as fossil fuels will be running out sooner or later. They probably won’t want to go back to those idyllic times people dream about, living in log cabins with a brutal average life span of 25 years, always hungry, with women dying in childbirth and men dying violent and painful deaths.
It is time to end the magical thinking that renewables will save the planet, and time to kill all their tax subsidies and higher electricity prices. We won’t have the trillions to waste on them when the COVID bill has to be repaid.
