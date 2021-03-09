COMMENTARY: Curtailing absentee voting could crush GOP in future elections

REPUBLICANS seem to be on a mission to reverse the 2020 election results. One step for the GOP involves making it harder to vote in the future. If these misguided initiatives succeed, America will be a little less democratic, but will see a lot more Democrats win at the ballot box.

That’s because absentee voting has historically benefitted the Republican Party.

The story begins with a moment people once used to describe racism in America. Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley was all set to be the first African American governor since Reconstruction. Exit polls showed that Bradley would win. But it turned out that Attorney General George Deukmejian narrowly prevailed in that 1982 California contest.

That incident gave rise to “The Bradley Effect” and the mistaken belief that whites lie to pollsters and vote against black candidates. Those polls would have been more accurate if they had included those elderly voters who cast absentee ballots, which skewed heavily Republican.

Writing in American Politics Research, Jeffrey A. Karp and Susan A. Banducci use data from the National Election Studies, and make the following finding: “We see the Republican advantage in absentee voting as a result of self-selection rather than party mobilization.”

But 2020 was different, right?