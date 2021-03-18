 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Data show that the end of the pandemic is in sight
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: Data show that the end of the pandemic is in sight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Vaccination
Ted S. Warren/AP File Photo

WHEN IT comes to COVID-19 policy, President Joe Biden has clearly opted for a go-slow approach. If we “follow the science,” though, it’s apparent that he’s being too cautious.

In his first prime-time speech in office, Biden addressed the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in America. He expressed hope that by Independence Day, family and friends could gather once again. But he immediately hedged, adding that this “doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but … small groups will be able to get together.”

This is an overly cautious view, especially as the country has averaged more than 2 million doses of vaccine administered daily since early March, and as the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine ramps up deliveries, this will only accelerate further.

Follow the data. As of this writing, the average daily number of new cases has decreased by 78 percent in just two months’ time. Since Jan. 12, 2021, the seven-day average of hospitalizations has declined by almost 64 percent.

January was indeed a deadly month, with a record high of 95,000 deaths, and in February, the country surpassed half a million deaths due to COVID. But deaths have been on a sustained decline since then, decreasing by 59 percent and are expected to continue to track the drop in cases and hospitalizations.

The continuing drop in case numbers, with the sharp decline in hospitalizations, is more than likely indicative of an approaching herd immunity—that is, the proportion of people in a population who need to be immune to an infection for it to stop spreading.

Indeed, Dr. Marty Makary of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a top expert in the field, believes America could achieve herd immunity as early as next month.

Perhaps with his eye on the end of the pandemic, the president cited the high rates of daily vaccination—between 1 and 2 million shots per day—and that all American adults would be eligible to get a shot in the arm by May 1. He also proudly announced that his administration would soon issue guidance on “what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated, to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

Let us help lessen the confusion: Those who are fully vaccinated—and therefore given nearly 100 percent protection against death or severe illness and over 90 percent protection even against infection—should return to their normal daily lives one or two weeks (for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines respectively) after they receive the full course of the vaccine.

Biden’s unambitious vision would be understandable if he were responding from scratch to the pandemic. For example, Biden said, “When I took office 50 days ago, only 8 percent of Americans after months—only 8 percent of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination.”

Of course, when Biden took office, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for barely more than one month and the Moderna vaccine for slightly less. Furthermore, these vaccines only exist because of the efforts of the previous administration’s herculean efforts epitomized by “Operation Warp Speed,” one of the most impressive triumphs in the history of public health. It resulted in the development of vaccines in months rather than years.

Even Biden’s announcement of the purchase of 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in following the lead of the Trump administration’s agreement to purchase 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine back in July 2020.

In addition, Biden came into office with a vast array of newly authorized drugs, therapeutics, and diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2, as well as a year’s worth of lessons learned in the treatment of COVID-19.

With all of this at President Biden’s disposal, America should be looking forward to the end of the pandemic. Vaccinating all adults by May 1 is a good way to build on gains already made.

The goal should be nothing less than the full reopening of every state or territory in America. Not only would this be better as a matter of leadership, it would also be more prudent in its own right.

The administration’s timid vision is not without its own harm, separate from the real dangers of COVID-19. The economic harm of lockdown measures is readily seen in any downtown area, but less visible is the deteriorating mental health of Americans, particularly in children.

As Biden said, conditions may change that set us back in the fight against COVID-19. However, nothing as of yet—not even new variants of the virus—has truly threatened the tremendous progress we have made.

The definitive end of the pandemic may be near and perhaps soon, a truly hopeful reality.

Dr. Kevin Pham, M.D., is a visiting policy analyst in domestic policy studies, and Robert E. Moffit, Ph.D., is a senior fellow in domestic policy studies, at The Heritage Foundation. This commentary was distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help

Instead of just talking about the lack of affordable housing in Virginia, the General Assembly is finally doing something about it. Earlier this month, lawmakers in Richmond passed a bill that would give developers who build affordable units a matching state tax credit for projects that also qualify for a low-income housing federal tax credit

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power

The commonwealth had an ideal opportunity in Spotsylvania County, working with Dominion, to make a wise decision for our future energy needs. It could have chosen to build the approved third reactor for North Anna, which would have required no more land and provided approximately 900MW of 24/7/365 reliable electricity without emissions. Instead, our politicians chose to install a solar farm on over 6,000 acres of land that will only produce about one-seventh of the electricity on sunny days.

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days

Virginia isn’t whistling “Dixie” these days. The state that once supported slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, poll taxes, Massive Resistance and most anything that preserved the old, white, male power structure has had an extreme makeover.

EDITORIAL: Assembly launches statewide DUI experiment
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Assembly launches statewide DUI experiment

Will Virginians' chances of getting into an accident with a marijuana- or alcohol-impaired driver increase when these intoxicating substances will be as easy to get as a slurpee? Nobody knows. What we do know is that the Virginia legislature has just launched a statewide DUI experiment, and all drivers in Virginia are the guinea pigs.

EDITORIAL: Electric vehicles are not a panacea
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Electric vehicles are not a panacea

Thanks in part to steep discounts, billions of dollars in manufacturers rebates, generous federal and state tax credits, and even special utility rates in some cases, “nearly 5.4 million hybrid electric vehicles and just over 1.4 million plug-in electric cars have sold in the United States” as of October 2020, according to USAFacts. That sounds like a lot. But it’s just a fraction of the sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE).

EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial

Access to broadband internet is up against some of the same obstacles that electrification faced in the last century. Getting broadband to every door in every rural location is not cost-efficient, just as laying power lines to reach each isolated home was not. The only way to achieve it, as with the REA, is with government aid.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert