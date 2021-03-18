COMMENTARY: Data show that the end of the pandemic is in sight

Of course, when Biden took office, the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for barely more than one month and the Moderna vaccine for slightly less. Furthermore, these vaccines only exist because of the efforts of the previous administration’s herculean efforts epitomized by “Operation Warp Speed,” one of the most impressive triumphs in the history of public health. It resulted in the development of vaccines in months rather than years.

Even Biden’s announcement of the purchase of 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in following the lead of the Trump administration’s agreement to purchase 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine back in July 2020.

In addition, Biden came into office with a vast array of newly authorized drugs, therapeutics, and diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2, as well as a year’s worth of lessons learned in the treatment of COVID-19.

With all of this at President Biden’s disposal, America should be looking forward to the end of the pandemic. Vaccinating all adults by May 1 is a good way to build on gains already made.

The goal should be nothing less than the full reopening of every state or territory in America. Not only would this be better as a matter of leadership, it would also be more prudent in its own right.