COMMENTARY: Death of Venice? Beloved city needs help

Venetians can hardly maneuver in the area around St. Mark’s Square, where big liners discharge 5,000 passengers at a time. Since these travelers eat and sleep aboard the ship, they contribute almost nothing to the economy of the city, so most businesses in the tourist areas have closed, to be replaced by souvenir shops.

Tourists who don’t spend money on shore is a problem plaguing many historic cities, from Barcelona, Bruges and Dubrovnik to Key West.

The urban economy of Venice is being destroyed. The population of the historic center city has declined from 95,000 in the 1980s to just 55,000 today. Many locals can’t afford to live in the city anymore, as a significant (and growing) portion of housing has been converted to bed and breakfast/Airbnb use charging high rents for limited stays.

Except in the tourist sector, jobs are scarce. Unhappily, tourism is what drives what’s left of the Venetian economy. Is Venice destined to become a museum city, otherwise lacking in vitality? What is to be done?

Perhaps the solution lies in the employment of engineering, science and artificial intelligence. The new Mose system—a series of dam panels that deploy when high seas are forecast—will hopefully end Venice’s perpetual flooding.