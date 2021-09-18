COMMENTARY: Democrats are taking advantage of Virginia taxpayers

Could the tax rebates not be funded from the rest of the year-end surplus? Could ongoing tax reduction of $1.4 billion, the estimate for the Youngkin plan, not be funded from the likely ongoing increase of $3.2 billion or more from our current budgeted revenues?

Of course they could.

And by the way, let’s not forget about the $1 billion of unallocated federal American Rescue Plan Act revenues that Governor Northam is sitting on!

It is clear that Virginia taxpayers are being taken advantage of by their state government. The current insatiable appetite to tax and spend on a never-ending increase in government programs must end. The working families of Virginia deserve better.

Luckily, Virginians can choose a new path this year. Rather than electing Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats who want to take more of their money, citizens can elect Glenn Youngkin and the rest of the Republican ticket—who will appreciate taxpayers rather than take advantage of them.

Del. Joe McNamara represents the 8th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is the only certified public accountant in the General Assembly.