COMMENTARY: Democrats are taking advantage of Virginia taxpayers

A FEW WEEKS ago in
a celebratory speech,
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reviewed the Virginia tax revenues for the just-ended fiscal year. He hailed a $2.6 billion revenue surplus, self-attributing it to strong fiscal management.
“We have effectively managed Virginia finances through the pandemic,” the governor gloated.
He further added that “business is good,” the implication being that the Democratic leadership has led the commonwealth to a previously unthinkable boom in revenue collection in the midst of a pandemic-decimated society.
Northam further promised to make “transformational investments” in the commonwealth, including supporting people as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Northam neglected to mention that the revenue growth rate, also known as increased taxes, has been matched only once in the last 42 years. That was in 2005.
He also failed to mention that the absolute revenue growth, $3.1 billion in increased taxes, was almost double the previous high-water mark, also in 2005.
The governor also conveniently did not mention the non-general fund revenue surpluses, such as transportation revenues, which posted a $370 million surplus.
And most importantly, he made no mention of any intention to return even some of these increased taxes back to Virginians.
Enter Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin into the discussion. Unlike his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin has proposed common-sense tax rebates and ongoing tax relief for Virginians across the taxpaying income spectrum.
His one-time tax rebates and gas tax holiday would impact all Virginians. Eliminating Virginia’s grocery tax and doubling the standard deduction provides ongoing tax relief disproportionately benefitting our lower-income taxpayers.
And cutting taxes on veteran retirement pay (which Virginia is one of only five states to fully tax) is a simple and very affordable “thank you” for the men and women who have served us in the military over the years.
Youngkin’s opponent dismisses his tax proposal as “not a serious plan,” but has failed to provide his more “serious” plan. McAuliffe refers to the year-end surplus as “money that has been accounted for.”
Oh, really?
Only $1.1 billion of the $2.6 billion year-end surplus is allocated by the Virginia Constitution. (An additional half-billion dollars is allocated only if Virginia forecasts significant growth over our finished year’s actual revenues.)
Could the tax rebates not be funded from the rest of the year-end surplus? Could ongoing tax reduction of $1.4 billion, the estimate for the Youngkin plan, not be funded from the likely ongoing increase of $3.2 billion or more from our current budgeted revenues?
Of course they could.
And by the way, let’s not forget about the $1 billion of unallocated federal American Rescue Plan Act revenues that Governor Northam is sitting on!
It is clear that Virginia taxpayers are being taken advantage of by their state government. The current insatiable appetite to tax and spend on a never-ending increase in government programs must end. The working families of Virginia deserve better.
Luckily, Virginians can choose a new path this year. Rather than electing Terry McAuliffe and other Democrats who want to take more of their money, citizens can elect Glenn Youngkin and the rest of the Republican ticket—who will appreciate taxpayers rather than take advantage of them.
Del. Joe McNamara represents the 8th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. He is the only certified public accountant in the General Assembly.