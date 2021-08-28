COMMENTARY: Democrats want to turn IRS into a welfare agency

AS PART OF their plan

to dramatically expand

the cost and scope of the welfare state, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats want to flip the tax code on its head and turn the Internal Revenue Service into an agency that provides cash welfare.

It will create a universal basic income that will incentivize many Americans not to work and allow the state to further intrude in the lives of everyday Americans.

Based on the historical failure of the Great Society and welfare in general, it is unlikely this new plan would be an improvement.

The cornerstone of the Democrats’ plan is to transform the $2,000 child tax credit into a monthly, fully refundable payment of up to $300 per month. Families would qualify for this subsidy regardless of how much they earn and could receive the entire payment as a cash allowance.

Democrats also hope to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)—providing further cash assistance to Americans—and expand the Obamacare advanced refundable credit so that many Americans would pay nothing for their healthcare premiums.