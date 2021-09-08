COMMENTARY: Despite headlines, housing boom unlikely to end soon

In fact, when compared to the same month in 2019, the last year unaffected by the pandemic (which was in itself the strongest year in home sales for many years), existing home sales were up 11 percent in July. The recent softening from its peak could also merely reflect a drained supply of existing homes, which now is as low as one month when measured against current demand.

This robust, not weak, demand is confirmed by strong home price growth. According to the AEI Housing Center, national home prices in July, when adjusted for quality, increased 16.4 percent compared to last year, which is 2.5 times the average rate from 2012-2019.

Nevertheless, some media tried to spin these strong numbers as the end of the housing boom: An 18 percent year-over-year increase in median prices in a recent Redfin study was misconstrued into a 0.2 percent median price decline from June to July, which reflects a mere normal seasonal decline rather than the market reversing course.

On the contrary, the AEI Housing Center predicts home price appreciation to remain at double-digit levels throughout 2021 and into 2022, as structural changes to the housing market may give the current boom staying power.