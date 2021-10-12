COMMENTARY: Discrimination raises its ugly head during Hispanic Heritage Month

Should we be alarmed that the man again seeking to be Virginia’s chief executive believes taxpaying parents’ opinions on education should be muzzled? After his own wife served as chair of the board of trustees at their children’s private school in McLean?

The words “separate but equal” immediately come to mind.

Conservative gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin correctly states, “Parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.” It’s mandated by law!

McAuliffe also refuses to denounce any vestige of CRT, which is based on the melanin level of students rather than their cognitive ability.

This repugnant concept is propagated by Ibram X. Kendi‘s book “How to Be an Anti-Racist.” Troubling racist statements are found in Kendi’s book, beginning on page 19. He writes, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

It is appalling that an educator could suggest ending racism with more overt racism.