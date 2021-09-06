COMMENTARY: Diversity, equity & inclusion opens doors for all

When it’s implemented correctly, all kinds of people who are too often overlooked due to their sex, race, income or disability are a part of decision-making for companies and organizations and a better Fredericksburg.

The reason so many companies and government agencies are hiring DEI officers is that opening those doors is working for their bottom line. The current workforce shortage can lessen considerably if those doors are open to all.

In fact, the traditional way of recruiting, hiring and retaining employees is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

The 2020 McKinsey report, “Diversity Wins: How Inclusion Matters,” looked at 1,000 large companies around the world and found that those that had diversity among their executives outperformed those that did not.

McKinsey’s report found that organizations with a diversity of gender among executives are 25 percent more likely to be more profitable than their peers. It also found that those with a diversity of ethnicity are 36 percent more likely to be more profitable.

The World Economic Forum’s 2020 report, titled “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion 4.0,” says that companies with diverse employees have “up to 20 percent higher rate of innovation and 19 percent higher innovation revenues.”