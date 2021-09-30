COMMENTARY: Dominion customers have lower bills, cleaner and more reliable power

A RECENT editorial in

The Free Lance–Star

[“Overcharging ratepayers should be illegal,” Sept. 26] misrepresents key facts about Virginia’s regulatory model for electric utilities, as well as Dominion Energy’s ongoing rate review by the State Corporation Commission (SCC).

First and foremost, the commission has not made any official determinations in the case. Like a court of law, it invites and weighs opposing arguments before reaching a final decision, which is not expected until January 2022.

One key point in this review of our financial performance from 2017 to 2020 is how to account for the cost of several our fossil fuel plants retired during that time as part of our transition to cleaner energy sources.

We believe it’s in our customers’ best interest to account for the expenses now, so they don’t have to pay interest on the retired facilities. It’s a similar concept to saving money by paying for a car up front versus paying over time with interest.

Providing affordable energy is an important part of our mission, alongside ensuring that the energy is delivered safely and reliably to homes and businesses and comes from increasingly clean sources.