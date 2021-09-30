COMMENTARY: Dominion customers have lower bills, cleaner and more reliable power

A RECENT editorial in
The Free Lance–Star
[“Overcharging ratepayers should be illegal,” Sept. 26] misrepresents key facts about Virginia’s regulatory model for electric utilities, as well as Dominion Energy’s ongoing rate review by the State Corporation Commission (SCC).
First and foremost, the commission has not made any official determinations in the case. Like a court of law, it invites and weighs opposing arguments before reaching a final decision, which is not expected until January 2022.
One key point in this review of our financial performance from 2017 to 2020 is how to account for the cost of several our fossil fuel plants retired during that time as part of our transition to cleaner energy sources.
We believe it’s in our customers’ best interest to account for the expenses now, so they don’t have to pay interest on the retired facilities. It’s a similar concept to saving money by paying for a car up front versus paying over time with interest.
Providing affordable energy is an important part of our mission, alongside ensuring that the energy is delivered safely and reliably to homes and businesses and comes from increasingly clean sources.
If you have been keeping track of finances during this pandemic, take note of the portion of your household budget you spend on electricity. For the average customer, the slice of the pie dedicated to your electric bill is smaller today than it was a decade ago.
In fact, the electric rate paid by our typical residential customer is more than 15 percent below the national average and has grown by less than 1 percent annually—below the rate of inflation—since 2008.
By comparison, the editorial staff mentioned the cost of groceries, which have gone up by 1.5 percent year-over-year from 2010 to 2020. No one is accusing the grocery stores of price gouging, nor do they face the same level of regulatory scrutiny.
For further proof, look at recent testimony filed by the public utility accounting staff at the SCC in the rate case stating that Dominion Energy Virginia’s “total average retail rate has remained relatively flat over the past 10 years and has consistently been lower (better) than the national average, relevant regional averages, and several benchmark utilities in its peer group.”
The testimony, and indeed the facts themselves, prove the value proposition we offer has only become more compelling over time.
As the share of average household expenditures attributable to Dominion Energy Virginia bills has declined over the past decade, the electricity we provide became increasingly critical, was delivered with greater reliability and came from dramatically cleaner sources.
The criticality of electricity has never been clearer than in the past year and a half. Without electric service, you would struggle to access telehealth, remote work, distance learning, charge your devices or stream your favorite movie.
For this reason, Dominion Energy voluntarily decided in March 2020 to give all our customers in Virginia the assurance that they would have continued electric service even if they couldn’t afford to pay their bills.
Furthermore, many of those who fell behind on their bills last year found a credit on their bill that removed much of what they owed. In total, we credited more than $200 million to customers to help them get back on their feet.
We also loosened eligibility requirements for financial assistance through our EnergyShare program. For the first time, we opened the program to small businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship and added $1 million in funding to create a Small Business Relief Program in partnership with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
We’ve also offered customers up to 24 months to catch up with no interest, no down payment and no late fees.
Our customers deserve reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy and Virginia’s policy framework supports it. We’re here to deliver on that mission every day.
William L. Murray is a senior vice president for corporate affairs & communications at Dominion Energy.