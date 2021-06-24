COMMENTARY: Dominion Power’s unsavory involvement in Virginia politics

Sounds like something out of some Eastern European autocratic regime: The power company sways politicians with contributions and then the electricity providers get away with charging the people whatever they want.

Oh, wait, this isn’t some former Soviet satellite. This is Virginia.

My source for campaign contribution data is the Virginia Political Access Project, a highly reliable, nonprofit organization that keeps tabs on political contributions in the state.

A case in point: Going into the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, Del. Haya Ayala made a move that impressed me. She promised not to accept money from Dominion Energy. That took guts.

However, seeing that the nomination was within her grasp, but being a little shy on cash, she flip-flopped on her pledge and accepted $100,000 from the utility. She is now the Democratic nominee.

Ayala said all she did was change her mind. Which is fine, but it does demonstrate just what kind of sway Dominion’s checkbook can have in Virginia politics.

Besides, Del. Ayala isn’t the only candidate who is accepting money from Dominion. She’s got plenty of role models. Dozens of delegates and state senators take their money.