COMMENTARY: Dominion Power’s unsavory involvement in Virginia politics

IT’S ONE of the most duplicitous arrangements in Virginia politics and open government activists have been fighting it for years. With, I might add, no success.
It’s Virginia’s own, built-in, in-house political campaign contribution machine—and probably represents one of the most egregious conflicts of interest, at least in the utility business, in the country.
I am referring to Dominion Energy. The “power company” supplies electricity to 7 million households and businesses in Virginia.
It’s big. It goes way beyond Virginia. But here in the Old Dominion, the utility has an amazingly cozy relationship with state lawmakers and the state. One that’s been going on for almost 75 years.
It’s not illegal. But make no mistake, it should be. At the very least, it smells bad, does a serious disservice to the citizens of the commonwealth, and in the process violates ever tenet of good government.
The way it works is that the State Corporation Commission sets electricity rates to assure the power company is guaranteed a profit margin. In 2019, Dominion officials asked the SCC for a profit margin of over 10 percent. They didn’t get it then. But they’ll be back later this year asking for it again.
Wouldn’t you like to have a business, with a captive customer base, where there is no competition to speak of, and where the government guarantees you a generous profit margin?
Sounds like something out of some Eastern European autocratic regime: The power company sways politicians with contributions and then the electricity providers get away with charging the people whatever they want.
Oh, wait, this isn’t some former Soviet satellite. This is Virginia.
My source for campaign contribution data is the Virginia Political Access Project, a highly reliable, nonprofit organization that keeps tabs on political contributions in the state.
A case in point: Going into the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, Del. Haya Ayala made a move that impressed me. She promised not to accept money from Dominion Energy. That took guts.
However, seeing that the nomination was within her grasp, but being a little shy on cash, she flip-flopped on her pledge and accepted $100,000 from the utility. She is now the Democratic nominee.
Ayala said all she did was change her mind. Which is fine, but it does demonstrate just what kind of sway Dominion’s checkbook can have in Virginia politics.
Besides, Del. Ayala isn’t the only candidate who is accepting money from Dominion. She’s got plenty of role models. Dozens of delegates and state senators take their money.
Indeed, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, arguably the most powerful man in the state Senate, cheerfully takes Dominion’s money. In Saslaw’s last election, he received $82,500 from the company. And what’s more, he has gone out of his way to kill any reform legislation that would take Dominion out of the business of making political donations.
Dominion doesn’t care what party you’re in, just where you sit in the power structure. They want someone to always be there to lend a sympathetic ear, whether the issue concerns profit margins, bending a regulation or skirting an environmental rule.
State Sen. Janet Howell, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, received $14,500 from Dominion during her re-election bid in 2019. But she wasn’t alone. Two other Democratic members of her committee also got $10,000 each.
Republicans like to get in on the act, too. It’s a remarkably non-partisan trough. State Senator Tommy Norment, a Republican and a powerful member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Howell chairs, received $30,000 from Dominion when he ran for reelection two years ago.
The candidates for governor are a little harder to sort out. Terry McAuliffe took $220,000 in Dominion money in 2013, the last time he ran and won, but said he isn’t taking any of their money this year.
As for the GOP candidate, Glenn Youngkin, a newbie in state politics and a candidate with considerable personal resources, its unlikely he’ll be taking any Dominion money either.
The Dominion connection is one of those distasteful relationships in Virginia politics that rarely gets discussed. Our dirty little secret, you might say. However, this is serious business involving billions of dollars, the activities of a major U.S. corporation, and an abuse of our campaign finance laws.
Perhaps what some people forget is that Dominion isn’t just a regulated company like any other corporate entity. Virginia has unique authority over Dominion. The commonwealth sets its rates (what you and I pay for electricity), guarantees their high profit margins, approves refunds, and oh yes, sets and approves the unique environmental rules that affect power companies.
Now really, ask yourself: Should they be allowed to contribute campaign dollars to legislators and candidates who have such direct control over them? Your answer, I pray, is “no.”
This conflict of interest has to stop, and one of the best ways to do this is to make it a campaign issue in 2021.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, is an instructor in the Political Science Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.