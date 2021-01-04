COMMENTARY: Don't forget to take care of your oral health

YOU RECEIVE the text notification that your regular dental checkup is coming. Or you feel a sharp pain when you bite down.
It may be tempting to put off dental care because you have questions about safety or new procedures in the dental office, but doing so puts your oral health, and consequently your overall health, at greater risk.
The good news is that Virginia dentists have been implementing procedures to prevent transmission of airborne pathogens in dental settings long before the coronavirus pandemic and have even more stringent procedures in place this year.
Our experience in 2020 only served to reinforce the fact that dental care is safe, essential and must continue because it is a valuable part of our individual and collective public health.
So why not put off dental care?
This could actually be a more important time than ever to visit the dentist. More than half of dentists reported seeing an increase in stress-related oral health issues such as teeth grinding, cracked teeth and chipped teeth since the onset of the pandemic.
These issues, if not identified early, can develop into more serious problems down the road that become more painful, more complicated and more expensive to manage.
Your mouth is also a window to your body’s overall health. Research has linked oral infections that spread throughout the body to dementia, heart disease and other life-threatening health challenges. Issues a dentist may identify with your gums, teeth, or mouth could be symptoms of a much bigger health issue, and addressing it could save your life.
But is going to the dentist safe?
Yes. Dentists in Virginia are following extensive guidelines and recommendations from the CDC, the Virginia Dental Association (VDA) and the American Dental Association (ADA) to keep patients and staff safe. And those safety measures are working.
A recent ADA article noted that the CDC has not reported any documented cases of COVID-19 transmission in a clinical dental setting.
Some of those measures will include filling out detailed screening forms, wearing a mask as you enter the office, having your temperature taken as you arrive, and a different waiting room experience with the toys and magazines removed. Or you may be asked to wait in your car until the office is ready to begin your appointment.
Dentists and staff will be wearing enhanced masks, face shields and other coverings to reduce exposure and keep everyone safe.
When I went in for my last cleaning, I waited in my car to be texted when they were ready for me and proceeded straight to the examination chair. The entire dental team was wearing PPE from the front desk to the conclusion of my procedure.
It was a very smooth process. Actually, the hardest part was trying to hear each other through our masks to schedule my next appointment in six months.