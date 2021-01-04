COMMENTARY: Don't forget to take care of your oral health

YOU RECEIVE the text notification that your regular dental checkup is coming. Or you feel a sharp pain when you bite down.

It may be tempting to put off dental care because you have questions about safety or new procedures in the dental office, but doing so puts your oral health, and consequently your overall health, at greater risk.

The good news is that Virginia dentists have been implementing procedures to prevent transmission of airborne pathogens in dental settings long before the coronavirus pandemic and have even more stringent procedures in place this year.

Our experience in 2020 only served to reinforce the fact that dental care is safe, essential and must continue because it is a valuable part of our individual and collective public health.

So why not put off dental care?

This could actually be a more important time than ever to visit the dentist. More than half of dentists reported seeing an increase in stress-related oral health issues such as teeth grinding, cracked teeth and chipped teeth since the onset of the pandemic.

These issues, if not identified early, can develop into more serious problems down the road that become more painful, more complicated and more expensive to manage.