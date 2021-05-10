COMMENTARY: Don't take mobile devices back to the Dark Ages

Where critics go wrong is in the separation of a platform’s app store from its operating system and the assumption that lower fees would enhance competition. Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store represent a curated marketplace of software that has been verified by Apple and Google. Not only are these marketplaces trusted by millions of consumers, but they are inseparable from the mobile computing experience.

Specific regulatory language has not yet been discussed, but it’s reasonable to expect proposals within the coming months designed to limit the fees charged to app developers. At the very least, this will diminish Apple and Google’s ability to curate and innovate the user experience. At the very worst, this will reduce the competitiveness of independent app creators.

Under regulation, large app companies are the only winners. They will be able to pay lower fees to Apple and Google and achieve higher profits. For everyone else—consumers, independent app creators, and the platforms themselves—regulation will cause harm.

Regulation will cause platform revenue to shrink significantly, reducing the resources available for verification and innovation. Reduced revenue may cause the platforms to slow the verification process for smaller developers and halt the process completely if projected revenue is not enough to cover the cost of validation.