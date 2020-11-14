COMMENTARY: Drugs (except nicotine) won big on Election Day

Some tobacco control advocates recognized this as an achievement, but others saw it as a threat to their funding and influence. Thus, they turned against not only smoking, but against any use of non-pharmaceutical nicotine as an “addiction,” though one with no discernable harms.

Attempting to control people’s behavior, not because it is harmful, but because someone thinks it’s “bad,” is not public health; it’s a moral crusade.

Groups like the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, and American Cancer Society have been lobbying for policies that actually push people toward cigarettes—the product that truly puts people at risk for lung and heart problems, as well as cancer—by making vapes less available without recognizing the contradiction.

Prohibiting vapes will backfire the same as the prohibitions on other drugs have. That includes the growth of black markets and conflicts with law enforcement. And minority and low-income populations will suffer the most from taxes and restrictions that make lower-risk alternatives less accessible.

The evidence overwhelmingly indicates that e-cigarettes are more effective for smoking cessation than other therapies, that smokers who switch to vaping rapidly show improvements in health, and that nicotine itself does not cause cancer.