COMMENTARY: Early childhood educators are unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

The public health team quickly determined who was a “close contact” (it’s a short list—only people who have been within six feet for at least 15 straight minutes) and offered free testing to them and anyone else who wanted it. It is unfortunate that two staff people tested positive, but the tests showed they contracted the virus outside of the center, not from the first lady.

The system worked. And because everyone on the visit followed public health guidelines, many potential cases were avoided.

My own test was negative, along with three of my colleagues who also attended recent events with the governor and first lady.

Meanwhile, thousands of early educators across Virginia continue to go to work every day because they have to, and because they love the children they teach. The people—mostly women—who work in these facilities have worked hard to quickly adjust to new public health guidelines, and it’s making a difference.

Case numbers are low in child care settings in Virginia and across the nation. These unsung heroes are helping Virginia to respond to and recover from COVID-19, and Mrs. Northam and I visited to say thank you. It was the right thing to do.