COMMENTARY: Early childhood educators are unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

I JOINED first lady Pamela Northam’s recent visit to listen and to say “thank you” to early childhood educators at two sites, and I was disappointed that The Free Lance–Star misrepresented the visit and why it happened.
I am writing to set the record straight after your Sept. 30 editorial [“The Northams’ double standard].
We planned the Sept. 22 visit to learn from people working on the front lines of Virginia’s pandemic response.
Nearly two-thirds of the commonwealth’s early childhood education centers have stayed open throughout the pandemic, enabling parents to go to work and begin the economic recovery. This makes our providers more essential than ever. It’s important for policymakers to hear directly about what these educators are experiencing.
The first lady has spent the last three years traveling over 5,000 miles visiting nearly 100 sites to hear from providers and has successfully advocated for over $98 million in new public funding.
During this year’s visits, we followed all state health and safety guidelines for adults in child care settings. This includes wearing face coverings for the entire visit, checking temperatures, washing hands, and maintaining social distance. We kept clear records of everyone who participated, so the Rappahannock Health District was able to take action just hours after Mrs. Northam tested positive after contracting the virus from someone in Richmond.
The public health team quickly determined who was a “close contact” (it’s a short list—only people who have been within six feet for at least 15 straight minutes) and offered free testing to them and anyone else who wanted it. It is unfortunate that two staff people tested positive, but the tests showed they contracted the virus outside of the center, not from the first lady.
The system worked. And because everyone on the visit followed public health guidelines, many potential cases were avoided.
My own test was negative, along with three of my colleagues who also attended recent events with the governor and first lady.
Meanwhile, thousands of early educators across Virginia continue to go to work every day because they have to, and because they love the children they teach. The people—mostly women—who work in these facilities have worked hard to quickly adjust to new public health guidelines, and it’s making a difference.
Case numbers are low in child care settings in Virginia and across the nation. These unsung heroes are helping Virginia to respond to and recover from COVID-19, and Mrs. Northam and I visited to say thank you. It was the right thing to do.
Now the right thing to do is to continue working for the money these centers desperately need to stay open. So far, many Virginia child care providers have been able to remain open thanks to more than $80 million in federal CARES Act funds that Gov. Ralph Northam quickly authorized last spring.
Providers received two rounds of cash grants averaging approximately $10,000 per site. Kids’ Station in Fredericksburg was once of those sites, and we visited to see how the facility is using these taxpayer dollars.
Here are the most important lessons from Mrs. Northam’s visit:
1. Anyone can contract COVID-19: She and the governor contracted the virus—even though they have an entire team of people helping them to take precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19. This should make it clear to us all that we need to continue to take every precaution we can—even when some leaders are saying not to worry about it anymore. We all know what to do: Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and stay home when you can.
2. The containment system works. When people do the right thing, public health teams are able to reach people quickly and easily to let them know about the steps they can take to stay safe.
3. Early childhood educators deserve our thanks—and a lot more money. That’s what I’m fighting for right now in the General Assembly’s special session, and it’s a cause The Free Lance-Star needs to get behind.
I believe an apology is due to Mrs. Northam for mischaracterizing her visit—and a thank you to the early childhood heroes in our community.
Del. Josh Cole represents the 28th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
