COMMENTARY: Educational freedom to choose is the future

IN THE SUMMER of 2019, I received my first internship with a Christian community nonprofit in South Baltimore. One of my main roles as an intern for the nonprofit was creating summer educational programming for the community’s children.

During one of our devotional times, I asked a fifth-grade girl to read a passage out of the Bible. To my dismay, her brother took me aside and told me his sister couldn’t read well. I proceeded to encourage another child to read, and then went to my boss after the class to ask if this was a common occurrence.

Sadly, my boss explained that low literacy levels were all too common among many of the children. The reason? They were stuck in the local public school, which like many public schools continues the asinine practice of underperforming and undeserving this generation’s youth.

Coming from a family of teachers, I understand the value of a good education. I know how important it was to my family’s economic mobility. Learning that these children in my community lacked access to good schooling was disheartening, to say the least.

Why were they stuck? Why couldn’t they access more education options? Curiosity got the best of me, so I did as any good Gen-Z member would do: I hopped online and used my research skills to figure it out.