COMMENTARY: Educrats have declared war on Asian American students

Our constitution prohibits unequal treatment on the basis of race, and our founding principles exhort us to treat people as individuals rather than as members of groups they didn’t choose. Organizations like Pacific Legal Foundation (full disclosure: I serve on the PLF board) and other law firms are providing expert legal representation to aggrieved families and students, often at no charge.

Second, Asian Americans have the strength of growing numbers.

According to the 2020 Census, the Asian American population grew by nearly 36 percent over the last decade, the fastest-growing demographic in the nation. If a growing cohort of Asian American parents, regardless of their background, band together to push back against high-handed education bureaucrats, they will have a powerful impact.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Asian Americans have a growing coalition of allies prepared to stand with them.

Parents of all races and classes are alarmed and repelled by public schools’ adoption of critical race theory, which is the ideological underpinning of this assault on objective, meritocratic standards. It’s reassuring to see a multiracial coalition of parents and community leaders standing against this attempt to replace meritocracy with indoctrination in a divisive grievance-based ideology.