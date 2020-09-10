COMMENTARY: Eliminating mandatory minimums is not an 'assault' first responders

THE FREE LANCE–STAR’S Sept. 2 editorial addressing a bill recently passed by the Virginia Senate [“Legislative assault on first responders”] is misleading and reflects some basic misunderstandings that warrant correction.
The bill, SB 5032, would remove current law’s mandatory minimum sentence for assaults and assaults and battery on law enforcement officers.
Here is what legislation passed by the Senate of Virginia is not: The bill is not an attack on law enforcement officers in the difficult work they perform to keep us safe. The Senate of Virginia fully supports our law enforcement officers, including paying them a living wage. It does not reduce the penalty for assault or assault on law enforcement officers.
Here’s what the bill does: It requires that any attempt to touch a law enforcement officer be charged as a Class 6 felony, whether or not the officer is injured.
Under current law the greater charge for malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, first responder, judge or magistrate is a felony and carries a two-year, mandatory minimum sentence. A person commits malicious wounding when he or she has an intent to cause an injury.
For example, biting an officer is malicious wounding or attempted malicious wounding. In 2015, the Virginia Court of Appeals held that a defendant can be charged with malicious wounding if a victim suffers “any bodily injury whatsoever” and affirmed malicious wounding convictions for victims who suffered from concussions, suffered soft tissue injuries or were even hit by a single blow.
Launching projectiles at officers is a felony whether the officer is struck or not. Launching hard projectiles, like bricks, is attempted malicious wounding and carries a two-year mandatory minimum sentence.
There is a difference between an open palm and closed fist. Punching an officer with a closed fist, the example used in the editorial, can be assault and battery, but it can also be charged with the greater offense of malicious wounding if circumstances show an intent to cause bodily injury.
Law enforcement leaders with whom we consulted agreed that this charge is overused.
Another problem is that the same person is the lead witness, investigating officer, makes the charging decision and is a victim, a situation that makes objective judgment difficult.
At the suggestion of law enforcement leaders, we included a requirement that a separate law enforcement officer investigate the charge and that a commonwealth’s attorney approve the charge to ensure that meritorious felonies are brought and there is no conflict of interest in the investigation process.
When an officer–civilian encounter becomes complicated, some officers become angry and demand a felony charge even though, according to the Virginia State Police, over 70 percent of all charges involve no injuries to the officer.
We got reports of over 75 examples of this charge being overused for actions like water landing on officers’ shoes, school resource officers bumping shoulders with children, people pointing their finger at a police officer, autistic people reacting to officers touching them or people swiping an officer’s wrist when startled awake by a Narcan injection from a drug overdose .
In fact, assault or assault and battery on law enforcement officers was a misdemeanor in Virginia for many years until 1997, when it was upgraded during the spree to create mandatory minimum sentences.
The traditional rationale for mandatory minimum sentences is to deter certain conduct, but no study has ever shown that mandatory minimum sentences achieve that. The problem is that these sentences cause innocent people to plead guilty and reward attorneys with higher fees, studies show.
Finally, the editorial suggests that this legislation addresses the murder of law enforcement officers. That is incorrect. The law we are trying to change focuses on minor, unconsented-to touchings or cases where there is no touching at all.
We welcome a debate on the pros and cons of a proposed new policy, but we expect today’s media to be informed and accurate. We expect better of The Free Lance–Star.
Sen. Scott Surovell represents the 36th District, which includes part of Stafford County, in the Virginia State Senate.
