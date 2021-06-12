COMMENTARY: Equity cannot be achieved by leveling academic outcomes

ACADEMICALLY gifted
children come in all
colors and from all cultures and all socio-economic backgrounds. That is why the newly proposed Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative (VMPI) should raise a red flag among all parents and teachers.
Policymakers with misguided intentions appear to be ready to implement a cookie-cutter plan whose goal is more about equality of outcomes instead of an education suited to each child’s unique needs.
As widely reported in the press, VMPI will eliminate all math acceleration prior to 11th grade. Only in 11th and 12th grades would there be any opportunity for students to seek advanced opportunities. The purported goal is “equity,” and reading between the lines, it appears that this means not enough students of color are accessing advanced math.
If this is the case, the obvious solution is to increase math enrichment for students of color in early elementary grades so that those who possess higher abilities can be identified and provided with a more challenging curriculum. VMPI, however, seeks to level the playing field by holding back all students with advanced abilities in math.
In other words, forced mediocrity for everyone.
The most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that while 8 percent of white students are identified as academically gifted, only 4 percent of Black students and 5 percent of Latino students are so identified. This is why early elementary enrichment is so important for the development of academic giftedness for students of color.
Consider this example from Stafford County, where I was a teacher in the 1980s and 1990s. The district had a program that offered multiple acceleration opportunities for all students.
Children of color were provided enrichment in the early grades and those who were identified as academically advanced were grouped by ability from the earliest grades all the way through high school. (At one point in time, ability grouping was shamefully used to segregate students. In fact, true ability grouping is colorblind.)
This was true equity—a diverse group of students helping each other to develop their talents while immersed in a setting that was ethnically, culturally, and socioeconomically diverse. These students thrived, while in other parts of the state and country, high-ability students were forced into teaching their low-achieving peers or working in “cooperative groups,” neither of which benefitted their own academic growth. Just ask them.
In fact, operating under this program, the graduating class of 1997 at North Stafford High School had six students who made perfect scores on one or both sections of the SAT. This was at a time when the school had very few children of color, but two of these six students—33 percent—were minorities, demonstrating that the early identification of high-ability students accompanied with the necessary accelerated instruction they need is a strategy that opens doors of opportunity for students of color that would be shut under the current figuration of VMPI.
On June 18, 2020, the Virginia Board of Education issued a statement that includes these words: “The Board remains committed to prioritizing equity in every facet of the Virginia public education system, to ensure every child receives what they need, when they need it, to access a high-quality public education.”
If VMPI is implemented as described, the latter half of this statement would be utterly false. Children with exceptional math abilities would not receive what they need. Their abilities would be left to wither on the vine, and after their abilities were left underdeveloped due to inadequate educational opportunities, it would be too late for them to recover.
Only then would this educational proposal be discarded and dumped on the ever-growing ash heap of failed educational fads.
If the commonwealth’s goal is truly to “improve equity in mathematics learning opportunities,” it needs to discard VMPI as it is currently rendered and go back to the drawing board. The latent skills and abilities of children from low socioeconomic backgrounds and children of color deserve to be nurtured and allowed to bloom. Providing enrichment and challenging opportunities in elementary school will serve to identity all children whose academic needs require accelerated opportunities or remediation.
Sufficient access to appropriate learning opportunities must be required for all children to realize their potential, not a cookie-cutter approach that forces mediocrity upon all. A cost-free way to accomplish this, used in many districts across the country, is to allow students to attend math classes that are skill-level appropriate.
If a second grader is doing math at the fifth-grade level, no amount of differentiated instruction will serve that student as well as being able to take math with his or her academic peers by going to a fifth-grade class for one period a day.
As other states and countries provide more accelerated opportunities to their high-ability students, Virginia is proposing to remove such opportunities. It does not make sense, but unfortunately, the VMPI approach is like one of those fads that seem to cycle through educational circles on a semi-regular basis.
In the fall of 1993, I took part in a debate regarding “Outcome-Based Education” (OBE), a similar achievement-leveling fad that the VDOE was preparing to implement. Members of the VDOE, as well as the State Board of Education, supported the new program, while five of us “Militant Moms” argued against it. The issue was so important, and the impact so far-reaching, that it was covered on the front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
After listening closely to the pros and cons, Gov. Doug Wilder repudiated OBE and wisely announced that it would not be implemented in the commonwealth.
Let’s hope that another such debate can be held on the VMPI proposal. Virginia cannot and should not be holding students back due to the false notion that this somehow creates equity.
The fact is that this misguided proposal will hurt the very children it proposes to help: children of color and those of low socioeconomic backgrounds whose parents cannot afford private schools and math tutors.
The children of Virginia deserve better than this.
Dr. Cheri Yecke taught in Stafford County and was the 1988 Stafford County Teacher of the Year. She also served on the State Board of Education, as the Virginia Secretary of Education (2001–02) and as a board member of SCHEV (2002–06). She is the author of “The War Against Excellence.”