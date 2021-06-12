COMMENTARY: Equity cannot be achieved by leveling academic outcomes

If a second grader is doing math at the fifth-grade level, no amount of differentiated instruction will serve that student as well as being able to take math with his or her academic peers by going to a fifth-grade class for one period a day.

As other states and countries provide more accelerated opportunities to their high-ability students, Virginia is proposing to remove such opportunities. It does not make sense, but unfortunately, the VMPI approach is like one of those fads that seem to cycle through educational circles on a semi-regular basis.

In the fall of 1993, I took part in a debate regarding “Outcome-Based Education” (OBE), a similar achievement-leveling fad that the VDOE was preparing to implement. Members of the VDOE, as well as the State Board of Education, supported the new program, while five of us “Militant Moms” argued against it. The issue was so important, and the impact so far-reaching, that it was covered on the front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

After listening closely to the pros and cons, Gov. Doug Wilder repudiated OBE and wisely announced that it would not be implemented in the commonwealth.

Let’s hope that another such debate can be held on the VMPI proposal. Virginia cannot and should not be holding students back due to the false notion that this somehow creates equity.