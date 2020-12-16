COMMENTARY: Even with vaccine, we may have COVID-19 for years

MANY SEEM to believe that the eventual development of an effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will allow us to return to “normal.” If only we can hold on a bit longer, all will be well. But does that view align with science?

The reality is that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for years to come. Even after a vaccine is available, we will be living with uncertainty far longer than most probably think.

First and foremost, there will be logistical issues to overcome and questions to answer. Who will pay? How much will it cost? Who gets the vaccine first, and why? Finally, will it actually keep us safe?

Food and Drug Administration approval processes and Centers for Disease Control guidelines exist to make sure that all vaccines are safe, and as Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluations and Research, assures us, any FDA-approved vaccine will meet those safety guidelines.

But there are other issues to consider.