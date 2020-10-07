COMMENTARY: Facebook friends, spare me your political dung throwing

Again, all your Facebook friends read or see the news. Very likely, you’re not informing anyone of anything they don’t already know or feel. You’re primarily sticking bamboo shards under the fingernails of those who plan to vote differently from you.

If some of your friends disagree with you, I cannot imagine any coherent reason for doing that. And if all of your friends agree with your politics (how sad for you, if that’s the case), then what is the point?

I tend to look past the occasional diatribe and just move on down your timeline. If, however, your timeline becomes an endless stream of invective in either direction, I begin reminding myself of how the mute function works.

Each photo you post of your children, grandchildren, dogs, cats, meals and vacations is a treasure to me.

But each ball of political dung you fling is a penalty, a punishment, a tax—even if I plan to vote the same way as you.

I am an economist by trade, and when your timeline reaches the point that the costs of reading your posts are greater than the benefits, it’s mute-button time.