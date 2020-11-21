COMMENTARY: FAMPO'S structure and formal agreements need to change

AS THE CHAIR of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), I am saddened by the lack of vision for transformational change to advance us forward.

Stafford and Spotsylvania are no longer sleepy little counties served by Fredericksburg, and our regional priorities have grown, especially in Stafford.

Unfortunately, the structure and formal agreements are basically the same as they were in the 1990s. And it is our duty to focus on regionalism and all things best about our communities to center on collaboration and lobbying for the best solution given limited resources.

It is imperative that new members, such as myself, take the time to ask questions and challenge how we got where we are today. As FAMPO members, we need to understand our decisions and the funding allocations to ensure that the transparency of these decisions is clear to our residents.

I-95. There was a time when the congestion of Interstate 95 fueled the need to collaborate and combine resources for the region. FAMPO fought for the bridges, lane widenings, ramps, and HOV lanes you see being built today.