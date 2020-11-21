COMMENTARY: FAMPO'S structure and formal agreements need to change

AS THE CHAIR of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), I am saddened by the lack of vision for transformational change to advance us forward.
Stafford and Spotsylvania are no longer sleepy little counties served by Fredericksburg, and our regional priorities have grown, especially in Stafford.
Unfortunately, the structure and formal agreements are basically the same as they were in the 1990s. And it is our duty to focus on regionalism and all things best about our communities to center on collaboration and lobbying for the best solution given limited resources.
It is imperative that new members, such as myself, take the time to ask questions and challenge how we got where we are today. As FAMPO members, we need to understand our decisions and the funding allocations to ensure that the transparency of these decisions is clear to our residents.
I-95. There was a time when the congestion of Interstate 95 fueled the need to collaborate and combine resources for the region. FAMPO fought for the bridges, lane widenings, ramps, and HOV lanes you see being built today.
We now know that merely making expansions to I-95 will not improve the congestion, and more creative solutions are required. Last year FAMPO decided to focus its funding applications on local regional projects and allow the interstate projects to be the focus of our federal and state partners.
Growth. Our region has changed dramatically over the years, resulting in a mismatch between Fredericksburg’s urban center and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania. As the D.C. metro area became more vibrant and jobs were more prevalent, families moved to the area, which led to an expansion of the Urban Zoned Area (UZA) around Washington.
Stafford uniquely straddles two urbanized areas —both the Washington and the Fredericksburg UZAs. Stafford’s position in the Washington UZA brings millions of additional transportation dollars into the region that would not otherwise be available.
The Transportation Management Area . The TMA is a unique feature of the Washington UZA, which includes part of Stafford. The federal government allocates additional funds to FAMPO because of the TMA areas in Stafford.
Twenty years ago, Stafford agreed to remain in FAMPO to help focus improvements and regional partnerships in the greater Fredericksburg area. However, from fiscal years 2015-20, Stafford projects received only 3.89 percent of the available TMA funds despite TMA’s extraordinary needs.
The prioritization process that determines the allocation of these funds in the FAMPO region must be changed to recognize TMA’s needs and provide a majority of those funds to meet today’s requirements.
GW Ride Connect. The vanpool “rideshare” numbers from Spotsylvania (96), Fredericksburg (86), and Stafford (226) generate federal “5307” funds. Most of the 5307 funds eventually make their way to GWRC for the benefit of regional transit, but historically there has not been a process in place on how to allocate these funds.
Additionally, the GW Ride Connect program is funded by FAMPO funds and does not pay for itself. We want to find this funding.
Regional agreements. The voting membership has not changed as the region’s populations shifted, and all three localities have an equal vote. Our other regional transportation committees, such as the VRE and PRTC, have weighted voting and contributions that reflect those services to the constituents. We should entertain a conversation about equitable contribution.
I stand by my decisions, and I stand by my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors who put Stafford first and dispel any attempts to make this personal.
Let’s keep it simple. Our region needs roads, and Stafford needs to ensure that our residents get their fair share. As the chairman, I plan to bring that focus back to FAMPO and look forward to Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg being a part of that discussion.
Getting work done is far more important to me and it is what is best for Stafford County.
Cindy Shelton represents the Aquia District on the Stafford Board of Supervisors. This commentary reflects her own personal viewpoint and does not necessarily reflect the position of the other board members or staff.
