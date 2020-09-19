COMMENTARY: FDR fearlessly led the nation during Great Depression, World War II

Whatever the truth of such claims (questionable), Roosevelt’s role in resuscitating the ailing nation should not be discounted, nor should the impact of his distinctive personality. In the days before television or (gasp!) Twitter, the intimacy of Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” made a profound impression.

“We can never forget,” recalled one admirer, “how he came into our homes, calling us his friends.”

His enduring popularity was demonstrated in his overwhelming election to unprecedented third (1940) and fourth (1944) terms as president, even though by the time of the last one, he was visibly in declining health. Indeed, only a few months later he died, leaving the nation bereft of the leader who had sustained the country through enormous challenges, both domestic and foreign.

Perhaps best summing up the sentiment of the American public in that moment was a young congressman from Texas who, several decades later, would carry forward Roosevelt’s program of reform: Lyndon B. Johnson.

Upon hearing of Roosevelt’s death, the future president sought to find words to express the gratitude of his generation. “He was the only person I ever knew—anywhere—who was never afraid,” he said. “God, how he could take it for us all.”

