COMMENTARY: Fearsome Foursome forming an alliance against China

THE UNITED STATES is forming what looks like the kind of alliance against China that American policy-makers have dreamed of ever since the victory of the Communist forces of Mao Zedong over the U.S.-backed Nationalist Chinese of Chiang Kai–shek more than 70 years ago.

Always looking for ways to form a united coalition against the rising power of China, the U.S. has masterminded what’s called “the Quad” of four countries, including the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia.

The Quad, for “quadrilateral security dialog,” is far from a military alliance, but these countries could coordinate military activities in a showdown against China if the Chinese threat increases from the Korean peninsula to the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

President Joe Biden set the course for this evolving partnership with a virtual summit conducted by Zoom with the prime ministers of the three other countries: Australia’s Scott Morrison, India’s Narendra Modi, and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga.

The common denominator for these four countries, all quite far geographically from one another, is their fear of China. They are drawn together on the unifying principle that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”