COMMENTARY: Felon voting rights is a racial justice issue

While poll taxes and literacy tests kept Black people away from the ballot box for decades after the Civil War, felon disenfranchisement ensured that anyone who was swept up in the sham that was the Jim Crow criminal justice system lost their right to vote forever.

Mass incarceration of Black people is still pursued to this day, whether through drug prohibition, the criminalization of poverty, or policing tactics that target communities of color.

And although those who are incarcerated can’t vote, they are still counted towards representation and resources for the voting district in which they are imprisoned. . It’s similar to the three-fifths compromise where Black people counted towards empowering those with full citizenship, but were denied their own political power.

Now many people have caught on to the radically commonsense idea that we can’t police, jail, and imprison a way out of our problems as a society; and that our criminal justice system produces crime rather than solves it. When your criminal status is more indicative of your racial and economic background than anything else, then your racial and economic background is really the driving force behind whether or not you can vote.