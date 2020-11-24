COMMENTARY: Finding gratitude as we reimagine Thanksgiving

MY YOUNGER sister, Amy, lives in California and we tend to see each other once a year; twice if we’re lucky. We both had babies around the same time, and our kids have become close, despite growing up 2,000 miles apart. Amy and I see how much the kids change in the time between our visits, and we always marvel at how well they’re able to reconnect when we get together—it always feels as if no time has passed at all.

Last Thanksgiving, our family of four flew from New Jersey to San Francisco to spend the holiday with Amy and her two girls. My mother made the trip from Maryland. The crowd was the largest my sister had ever hosted for a holiday and she had to rent an extra table and place settings to accommodate everyone.

During our four-day visit, the kids were constantly on the move—playing flashlight tag and hide and seek, building forts with inflatable mattresses, doing cartwheels. It was a busy and joyful time. And looking back now from 2020, it feels especially wonderful.

Due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to get together with the California crew since then. This Thanksgiving, our family will be in New Jersey. My mother will stay in Maryland. Amy and her girls will be home in California.

Amy got the ball rolling this year by planning a virtual Turkey Day.