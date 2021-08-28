COMMENTARY: First COVID immobilized us. Now governments are

This is especially discouraging because Croatia had been one of the most open countries to visitors. It also heralds a broader policy of continually shifting standards and uncertainty about travel restrictions.

It just got more difficult to organize a group trip to Croatia for the spring of 2022, because who knows what the entry standards will look like by then?

In the U.S., President Joe Biden’s administration is now pushing for third booster shots for people who already have been vaccinated. That might be a good idea, but it too creates additional uncertainty for travel and migration—and for social interaction more broadly.

If three doses are so important, should people be allowed to travel (or for that matter, interact indoors) with only two doses? The bar is raised yet again.

Of course, the issues do not end with the third dose. If the efficacy of the second dose declines significantly in less than a year, might the same happen with the third dose? How long before four doses are necessary, or maybe five?

Or what if yet another significant COVID-19 variant comes along, and only some people have a booster dose against that strain? What then counts as being “sufficiently vaccinated”?