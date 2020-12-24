COMMENTARY: For active duty military, Christmas dinner could be anywhere

THEY’LL BE wearing their battle rattle in some world hotspot, or they might be fixing an aircraft engine. Or they might be aboard a Navy submarine, somewhere in the ocean depths, carefully watching a sophisticated sonar tracking display.
American service personnel can be almost anywhere, but true to a long-standing tradition, the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard will do their best to make sure every person on active duty has a Christmas dinner.
This isn’t always possible, but the services do their best, because having that connection with the familiar—literally that taste of home, if you will—can be very important to a young serviceman or servicewoman far from home.
However, there have been times in our history when American military personnel have had a tough time finding a way to celebrate Christmas, let alone enjoy a Christmas dinner.
Nonetheless, left to their own devices, American service personnel have proven remarkably resourceful. In one prison camp in Germany during World War II, U.S. prisoners of war decided long before Christmas that they were going to have a cake for the holidays.
That was a fine idea, but the Germans weren’t giving them enough to eat as it was, and the idea of having a Christmas cake seemed far-fetched.
However, they had a professional baker in the camp. And at his direction, for several weeks in advance of Christmas, they saved their bread crumbs and their limited sugar rations. All in hopes of making a cake.
The product of their efforts, at least from one description, seemed to have resembled unleavened bread more than a cake. The cake wasn’t very big, since those bread crumbs only went so far, and each man’s portion was probably only teaspoon sized. But it was, according to one account, “simply delicious” and the men made it the center of a day-long festivity.
On another Christmas Day back in 1944, the 101st Airborne Division was surrounded by German troops at Bastogne in Belgium. This was part of the famous Battle of the Bulge. Because of the atrocious weather, heavy snow and sub-zero conditions, these men weren’t even getting air drops and had to survive on what they were carrying.
Christmas dinner was the combat-issue K ration and there wasn’t even much of that. The best these soldiers could do was dream about a real Christmas dinner.
Although they might not have had turkey, or anything that looked or tasted like good food, they were still able to celebrate Christmas in the midst of the snipers and German artillery barrages.
Army chaplains—easy targets, since they tended to stand up, in the highest tradition of their calling—roamed through the lines organizing impromptu Christmas services.
For the most part, the American military has done well at trying to bring a little of the Christmas spirit to even the most desolate of situations.
American soldiers wintering at Valley Forge during the Revolution didn’t have much. Many didn’t even have shoes, and when it came to food, the situation was desperate. Even then, George Washington and his wife, Martha, trudged through the Pennsylvania snow to visit every encampment on Christmas Day. There wasn’t a feast, but the general and Mrs. Washington still made it an event.
Civilians could also find themselves in a tough spot when it came to Christmas dinner during wartime. In Britain during WWII, food was severely rationed. One in 10 homes had been destroyed by bombing.
But they did have one thing. The United States, through “Lend Lease,” sent them an American product called Spam. Spam is made from pork and pork by-products and is still sold in most every grocery store today. It goes great with scrambled eggs, but for years it was a staple food for the Brits during the war.
In 1941, an enterprising group of British housewives had some fun, and in the midst of the blitz and the shortages, they crafted a Christmas turkey composed entirely of Spam. It still tasted like Spam, but it looked like a turkey and the newspapers in war-ravaged Britain had a good time with the story.
It would be wonderful if one day our young men and women didn’t have to celebrate their Christmases in faraway, dangerous places. That hope, even in the midst of our own worries at home, is something we should remember when we all sit down for our own Christmas dinner today.
David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political science department at Virginia Commonwealth University.