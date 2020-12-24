COMMENTARY: For active duty military, Christmas dinner could be anywhere

American soldiers wintering at Valley Forge during the Revolution didn’t have much. Many didn’t even have shoes, and when it came to food, the situation was desperate. Even then, George Washington and his wife, Martha, trudged through the Pennsylvania snow to visit every encampment on Christmas Day. There wasn’t a feast, but the general and Mrs. Washington still made it an event.

Civilians could also find themselves in a tough spot when it came to Christmas dinner during wartime. In Britain during WWII, food was severely rationed. One in 10 homes had been destroyed by bombing.

But they did have one thing. The United States, through “Lend Lease,” sent them an American product called Spam. Spam is made from pork and pork by-products and is still sold in most every grocery store today. It goes great with scrambled eggs, but for years it was a staple food for the Brits during the war.

In 1941, an enterprising group of British housewives had some fun, and in the midst of the blitz and the shortages, they crafted a Christmas turkey composed entirely of Spam. It still tasted like Spam, but it looked like a turkey and the newspapers in war-ravaged Britain had a good time with the story.

It would be wonderful if one day our young men and women didn’t have to celebrate their Christmases in faraway, dangerous places. That hope, even in the midst of our own worries at home, is something we should remember when we all sit down for our own Christmas dinner today.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for federal agencies. He is an instructor in the political science department at Virginia Commonwealth University.