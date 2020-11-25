COMMENTARY: Forgotten Pilgrims were the model for the American character

HOW WE view our history is often subject to the prevailing sensibilities and opinions of the time. Thanksgiving and our recollections of the forgotten Pilgrims is just such an example.

While we celebrate this holiday with a tremendous enthusiasm and acknowledge briefly that it’s about giving “thanks,” we do our best to ignore the very people who first gave it meaning. The ones who were for years the icons of the American Thanksgiving celebration.

Children still learn about the Pilgrims in school, but for the most part, these early settlers—once seen as models of the American experience—have for the most part been consigned to the backwaters of history.

With their passion for religion and their supposedly rigid puritanical ways (they actually weren’t all that rigid), they just don’t seem to fit in with the values of modern-day America.

That’s a terrible injustice. Because if we look a little deeper, there is a depth to the Pilgrims’ experience, and their success, that was a model for the development of the American character.