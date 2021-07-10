COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg area voters should speak up about redistricting

The Virginia Redistricting Commission’s hearing for the Northern Region is scheduled for July 27. The Northern Region includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Culpeper counties.
It’s time for Virginians to speak up!
U.S. Census data will be released mid-August and the commission will have up to 45 days to draw new legislative maps, get public feedback, and submit them to the General Assembly for approval.
They need to hear from us to ensure they have the information they need to draw fair and representative maps.
The Virginia Redistricting Commission has set two tentative dates for the public hearings that will guide the redistricting process. Two rounds of hearings will be held across Virginia. One round will be in July before the commission receives the 2020 Census data.
The second round is scheduled for September after the proposed maps are drawn.
Each of eight regions will have two hearings, one in-person and one virtual. A map of the regions can be found at: demographics.coopercenter.org/virginia-regions.
Before the maps are drawn, the in-person hearing for the Northern Region will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at George Mason University. People can sign up to testify from 3–5 p.m.
Because the Fredericksburg area is in the lower part of the Northern Region, some may find it more convenient to testify at the in-person hearing for the Central Region, which will be held on Tuesday, August 3 at 6 p.m. in Richmond at the General Assembly’s Pocahontas Building.
Another option in July would be to participate in the virtual hearing for the Eastern Region, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 22. To speak at a virtual hearing, voters must sign up 24 hours in advance to allow them to receive a Zoom link.
The tentative schedule and more details on each of the hearings is posted on the Virginia Redistricting Commission’s website (virginiaredistricting.org) almost daily, so you’ll want to check that site frequently. Also consult it for “Public Participation Guidelines” and “Public Hearing FAQs.”
The commission recommends that public comments focus on providing information to assist the commissioners in identifying “communities of interest.”
Where is your community located? How do you define the boundaries of your community? What bonds hold your community together?
What do you see as the common links ? Why should your community be kept together?
Or why should your community be kept separate from another community or area?
Your story is important!
Want to let the commission know about your community, but can’t attend a hearing? You can email your comments to the Virginia Redistricting Commission at VARedist@dls.virginia.gov.
OneVirginia2021 also has a form you can use to submit information directly to the commission and each member.
The League of Women Voters of Virginia is blogging about the commission’s meetings. . A nonpartisan summary will be available within 24 hours of the meeting. Both the League and OneVirginia2021 have been following Virginia’s redistricting process and their websites are excellent sources of information.
Join other Virginians as our districts are redrawn and let the sunshine in!
Fran Larkins, who lives in Stafford, is the co-coordinator of the League of Women Voters’ Virginia Redistricting Committee.
