COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg area voters should speak up about redistricting

Because the Fredericksburg area is in the lower part of the Northern Region, some may find it more convenient to testify at the in-person hearing for the Central Region, which will be held on Tuesday, August 3 at 6 p.m. in Richmond at the General Assembly’s Pocahontas Building.

Another option in July would be to participate in the virtual hearing for the Eastern Region, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 22. To speak at a virtual hearing, voters must sign up 24 hours in advance to allow them to receive a Zoom link.

The tentative schedule and more details on each of the hearings is posted on the Virginia Redistricting Commission’s website (virginiaredistricting.org) almost daily, so you’ll want to check that site frequently. Also consult it for “Public Participation Guidelines” and “Public Hearing FAQs.”

The commission recommends that public comments focus on providing information to assist the commissioners in identifying “communities of interest.”

Where is your community located? How do you define the boundaries of your community? What bonds hold your community together?

What do you see as the common links ? Why should your community be kept together?