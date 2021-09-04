COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg is ignoring Supreme Court precedent

THE TRADITION of faith communities providing homes for their religious leaders predates the Constitution itself. And for over 150 years, the Supreme Court of the United States has protected the rights of churches to determine in good faith who serves as their ministers.
Unfortunately, city officials in Fredericksburg believe they have the authority to ignore history and the law by entangling themselves in the inner workings of a church and its doctrine to make such decisions themselves.
What’s worse, Virginia courts have favored the city’s interpretation of the church’s “Book of Church Order” over the church’s understanding of its own doctrine and practice.
New Life in Christ Church owns a parsonage on Franklin Street in Fredericksburg, adjacent to the campus of the University of Mary Washington. The church purchased the property to facilitate its ministry to college students, and the home is currently occupied by its college ministers, a married couple.
The couple opens their home to college students, hosting regular Bible studies and times of worship at the parsonage. Their activities are “fundamentally religious in nature,” and New Life recognizes the couple as ministers of their church.
In November 2018, the church applied for a parsonage tax exemption for the college ministry home. The church does not currently use the parsonage tax exemption for any other home used by its ministers.
For nearly as long as Americans have been taxed, federal, state, and local tax codes have included religious property exemptions. These exemptions have included a “parsonage exemption” for rabbis, imams, pastors, and other religious leaders.
The U.S. Supreme Court described tax exemptions for religious housing as a part of an “unbroken practice of according the exemption to churches, openly and affirmatively by state action, not covertly or by state inaction,” and affirmed that practice is “not something to be lightly cast aside.”
The parsonage exemption mirrors other housing allowances provided to teachers, first responders, and military personnel who must live in the community they serve. Similarly, New Life’s college ministers live in a parsonage easily accessible to the college community they serve.
But in New Life’s case, Fredericksburg city officials declined the exemption and, remarkably, used their own interpretation of church doctrine to do so.
In the city’s opinion, the college ministers of New Life are not, in fact, ministers, regardless of what the church says. To come to that conclusion, officials looked to the Presbyterian Church in America’s “Book of Church Order.” Then, quoting chapter and verse in their decision, city officials substituted their own interpretation of the “Book of Church Order” for the church’s understanding.
That action required city officials to delve into issues of faith and doctrine in a way that violates the First Amendment.
In their review, government officials unconstitutionally interpreted a religious document and made determinations concerning the roles and scope of authority of church leaders. This inquiry turned the parsonage exemption on its head, as the purpose of religious tax exemptions is to preserve church autonomy and avoid government entanglement.
When the church sought relief from the state courts, the Circuit Court of the City of Fredericksburg agreed with the city’s theological interpretation of the “Book of Church Order” rather than accepting the church’s interpretation of its own doctrine, and the Virginia Supreme Court declined to review that decision.
Consequently, First Liberty Institute, Christian Legal Society, and the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLC, has asked the Supreme Court of the United States to reverse the state court’s decision on behalf of the New Life in Christ Church in Fredericksburg.
The U.S. Constitution prohibits government officials from interpreting religious documents like the “Book of Church Order” and defining the roles of church leaders.
Sadly, Fredericksburg city officials and Virginia courts ignored longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent that allows houses of worship to determine for themselves who is a minister. In fact, the Supreme Court has warned against the government creating any kind of test to determine who is a minister.
The Constitution requires the government to respect a religious congregation’s good-faith understanding of who serves as its ministers. New Life in Christ Church simply seeks the respect that the Constitution guarantees.
Government officials have no right to substitute their theology for that of the church. New Life in Christ Church considers its college campus ministers’ functions essential to the ministry of the church, and the city should respect that decision.
Becky Dummermuth is counsel at First Liberty Institute, a non-profit law firm dedicated to defending religious freedom for all.