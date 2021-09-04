COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg is ignoring Supreme Court precedent

THE TRADITION of faith communities providing homes for their religious leaders predates the Constitution itself. And for over 150 years, the Supreme Court of the United States has protected the rights of churches to determine in good faith who serves as their ministers.

Unfortunately, city officials in Fredericksburg believe they have the authority to ignore history and the law by entangling themselves in the inner workings of a church and its doctrine to make such decisions themselves.

What’s worse, Virginia courts have favored the city’s interpretation of the church’s “Book of Church Order” over the church’s understanding of its own doctrine and practice.

New Life in Christ Church owns a parsonage on Franklin Street in Fredericksburg, adjacent to the campus of the University of Mary Washington. The church purchased the property to facilitate its ministry to college students, and the home is currently occupied by its college ministers, a married couple.

The couple opens their home to college students, hosting regular Bible studies and times of worship at the parsonage. Their activities are “fundamentally religious in nature,” and New Life recognizes the couple as ministers of their church.