COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg's resilient economy is not in crisis

“The credit position for Fredericksburg is very good, and its Aa2 rating (second highest available rating) is slightly above the median rating of Aa3 for U.S. cities. The notable credit factors include a robust financial position, a strong wealth and income profile and a solid tax base.”
These are not my words, but a Sept. 15 commentary from international bond rating agency Moody’s Investment Service. This positive review is the result of strong, fiscally responsible management by our city manager and his staff.
Recent commentary in the Free Lance-Star would have you believe there is a financial “crisis” in Fredericksburg. I know crisis, and we are not in one here.
What we do have is a resilient and growing economy, one that is re-emerging from the uncertainty and disruption of the global pandemic.
The city’s taxable real estate values have grown about $1 billion since 2016 and are now approaching $4.6 billion. We are an enviable destination for visitors, residents and businesses, which will only grow due to more than $250 million in mixed-use investment recently completed, underway, or soon underway.
Here’s a slightly deeper dive into our city’s fiscal situation:
In May, City Council adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget and updated the five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). (The nearly 600-page budget and CIP are on Fredericksburgva.gov).
The city’s capital project plans are aggressive and expensive, and include major upgrades or replacements to wastewater treatment facilities, a new school with a $40 million CIP placeholder in FY 2023, a new fire station and more.
The budget and CIP were approved unanimously, a fairly unprecedented fifth-straight year for unanimous budget/CIP approvals in Fredericksburg.
That is not to imply it was easy, and council rightly struggled with this budget. Having said that, not one penny has yet been borrowed for a new school, wastewater plant, or fire station. Those projects are being robustly debated now, as they should be.
More detail on these large projects is offered below:
Wastewater/Water
The city’s wastewater treatment plant is aging and in need of renovation and increased capacity. Spotsylvania County’s treatment system, to which the city is tied, is changing as the county is closing its FMC Plant and expanding its Massaponax Plant downstream. The city needs to make major investments in its treatment system – either combined with Spotsylvania County or on our own.
In 2019, the city began a five-year strategy to raise utility rates to pay the debt service for this project, and for other needed water and sewer projects. The original strategy was to increase rates by 10 percent a year for five years, but the plan was interrupted by the pandemic.
City Council has now implemented a second increase for FY 2022. The city will continue to update rate-funding models based on actual consumption and collections, plus updates to the scope and costs of projects.
With these planned rate increases, no general fund revenues should go to pay for the utility projects. The city also plans to use federal funds, and ask the commonwealth for assistance to offset the costs of these major projects.
The city has also just been approved by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Revolving Loan Fund, which allows us to borrow at an interest rate as low as 1 percent.
Even with the planned increases, the city plans to maintain a utility rate structure that is competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.
Schools
A new elementary school was first included in the FY 2016 CIP, with a funding target in FY 2021. That plan was altered in the FY 2019 CIP to include expansion of existing schools instead of building a new school.
A City/Schools Task Force was established, and varied approaches were debated over the next several years. On a parallel track, four student-projection studies ensued, including two from the Weldon Cooper Center and one each from Moseley Architects and Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects.
These projections suggest that the city’s K-12 student population could reach almost 4,000 by FY 2026. Knowing this growth pressure is real, council adopted a resolution this past spring of its intent to fund a new school.
A Public Private Education Act (PPEA) procurement process is now under way. The School Board has amended its plan and wishes to construct a new middle school, and renovate the current Walker-Grant Middle School to become a third elementary school. They believe this plan would add more student capacity than just building an elementary school.
City Council is debating whether to approve this new path and amend the CIP accordingly, while discussing the critical need to advanced CTE support. A final funding decision is anticipated no later than this coming spring.
Mary Katherine Greenlaw is the mayor of the City of Fredericksburg.
