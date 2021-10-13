COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg's resilient economy is not in crisis

In 2019, the city began a five-year strategy to raise utility rates to pay the debt service for this project, and for other needed water and sewer projects. The original strategy was to increase rates by 10 percent a year for five years, but the plan was interrupted by the pandemic.

City Council has now implemented a second increase for FY 2022. The city will continue to update rate-funding models based on actual consumption and collections, plus updates to the scope and costs of projects.

With these planned rate increases, no general fund revenues should go to pay for the utility projects. The city also plans to use federal funds, and ask the commonwealth for assistance to offset the costs of these major projects.

The city has also just been approved by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Revolving Loan Fund, which allows us to borrow at an interest rate as low as 1 percent.

Even with the planned increases, the city plans to maintain a utility rate structure that is competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

Schools

A new elementary school was first included in the FY 2016 CIP, with a funding target in FY 2021. That plan was altered in the FY 2019 CIP to include expansion of existing schools instead of building a new school.