COMMENTARY: FXBG is 'where it all comes together' - for some of us

As a social worker and resident of the greater Fredericksburg community, it is my duty to advocate and promote the inclusion and assistance of disadvantaged families in our community.

But most importantly, as an individual who previously faced eviction and has now become a homeowner, I recognize the value of supporting initiatives that will help our community thrive.

Advocacy and community education is crucial to ensure that the city’s investments and promotion of heritage tourism along with its economic goals do not create further displacement and exclusion of its poor constituents.

It is important to urge FXBG to create pathways to permanent and sustainable housing and prioritize companies that invest in the city by bringing family-sustaining careers to the community.

City officials who are committed to telling a complete story of their community should create jobs so city residents can tell the story of FXBG as they have experienced it. Along with affordable housing programs, creating jobs around the city’s rich historic legacy will transform lives and bring about a sense of belonging and permanency so that the city can truly become a community “where it all comes together.”