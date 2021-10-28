COMMENTARY: FXBG is 'where it all comes together' - for some of us

IT’S SATURDAY morning and downtown Fredericksburg comes alive! By 10 a.m., Caroline Street is buzzing with hundreds of locals and visitors.
The City of Fredericksburg’s motto, “Where it all comes together,” perfectly describes the city’s bold historic presence infused with progressive and optimistic views of the future.
I sit outside of my favorite coffee shop and watch the locals excitedly run errands while the visitors embrace the city’s eclectic and vibrant charm.
The vibes are as warm as my latte until I notice the young couple lying on the bricks of a nearby alley. They are deep into their sleep, covered by a few blankets and surrounded by a collection of water bottles and take-away food containers.
I couldn’t help but recall the city’s motto and wonder why it isn’t all coming together for them.
The Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care is a group of organizations and individuals that work together to develop long- and short-term plans to fight homelessness in our area. The CoC community partners address homelessness and design a system to effectively provide services.
Per the CoC’s Fiscal Year 2021 annual report, over 7,045 people called into the Homelessness Helpline. In addition, 52 percent of callers were diverted to other safe housing alternatives and over 85 households were given a housing voucher, a sustainable and long-term housing solution for these families.
As a social worker and resident of the greater Fredericksburg community, it is my duty to advocate and promote the inclusion and assistance of disadvantaged families in our community.
But most importantly, as an individual who previously faced eviction and has now become a homeowner, I recognize the value of supporting initiatives that will help our community thrive.
Advocacy and community education is crucial to ensure that the city’s investments and promotion of heritage tourism along with its economic goals do not create further displacement and exclusion of its poor constituents.
It is important to urge FXBG to create pathways to permanent and sustainable housing and prioritize companies that invest in the city by bringing family-sustaining careers to the community.
City officials who are committed to telling a complete story of their community should create jobs so city residents can tell the story of FXBG as they have experienced it. Along with affordable housing programs, creating jobs around the city’s rich historic legacy will transform lives and bring about a sense of belonging and permanency so that the city can truly become a community “where it all comes together.”
Buying a latte to promote the economic growth of the city is not enough. Leaving a bottle of water next to a homeless couple is a gesture of kindness, but it is not the solution.
Here is how you can help: Contact the CoC at info@fredericksburgcoc.org and ask how to get involved and volunteer.
Donate essential items in urgent need: hygiene and cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), alcohol-based hand sanitizers, no- contact thermometers, acetaminophen and other fever/pain relievers, reusable shopping bags for food distribution and phones/phone minutes to Empowerhouse, Loisann’s Hope House, Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Thurman Brisben Center.
Call City Manager Tim Baroody and share your views on why fighting homelessness in FXBG is critical.
And if you have been homeless or almost became homeless yourself, please speak louder. FXBG will only become the city “where it all comes together” if we all come together.
Sheila Pou Perez is a resident of Fredericksburg and a master of social work candidate at the University of Southern California who is currently working with social service agencies in this area.