COMMENTARY: George Washington's complex relationship with James Monroe

Monroe revealed another philosophical closeness to Washington in his stance on foreign policy. Washington’s farewell address to the nation, published on September 19, 1796, admonished his countrymen to avoid entanglement in foreign affairs, especially in Europe: “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is ... to have with them as little political connection as possible. ... Europe has a set of primary interests which to us have none; or a very remote relation.”

Monroe’s annual message to Congress on December 2, 1823, (remembered for its warning against European interference in the Western Hemisphere, known as the Monroe Doctrine) echoed Washington’s foreign policy, though in more militaristic terms: “In the wars of the European powers in matters relating to themselves we have never taken any part, nor does it comport with our policy to do so. It is only when our rights are invaded or seriously menaced that we resent injuries or make preparation for our defense.”

From Revolutionary War battlefields to the arenas of politics, George Washington and James Monroe navigated a complex relationship. Mutual regard, born in the shared experience of fighting for the cause of American independence, eroded steadily amid the early Republic’s changing political and diplomatic landscape.

Through their presidential legacies, Washington and Monroe perhaps ultimately achieved a degree of reconciliation that evaded them in life.

