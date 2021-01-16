COMMENTARY: George Washington's complex relationship with James Monroe

GEORGE Washington and James Monroe had many things in common. Both were natives of Westmoreland County, Va., their birthplaces separated by just a few miles. They were both physically imposing (Washington standing at 6 feet, 2 inches; Monroe at 6 feet even).
Contemporaries were somewhat dismissive of their intellects, but even critics found Washington and Monroe to be diligent and determined in pursuit of their goals.
In the Revolutionary War, Washington was commanding general of the Continental Army. Monroe, who attained the rank of major in that army, was praised by Washington as “a brave, active, and sensible officer.”
Late in his own life, Monroe paid tribute to his former commander: “A deportment so firm, so dignified, so exalted, but yet so modest and composed, I have never seen in any other person.” They also share the distinction of being the only Continental Army officers to be elected president of the United States.
During their long careers in public service, both men served in Virginia legislative bodies (Washington in the colonial House of Burgesses; Monroe in the House of Delegates after independence).
At the national level, Washington was a Virginia delegate to the Continental Congress. Monroe later fulfilled the same role, and with his fellow delegates accepted Washington’s resignation of his army commission on December 23, 1783.
The emergence of Federalist and Democratic–Republican factions during Washington’s presidential administration (1789-97) enflamed both domestic and foreign affairs. As a U.S. senator from Virginia, Monroe’s advocacy of Republican principles, particularly the alliance with France born during the American Revolution, ran counter to the Federalists’ goal of improving relations with Great Britain.
Monroe’s appointment by Washington in 1794 as American ambassador to France became a casualty of this partisan divide. Regarded as too pro-French and recalled from his post in disgrace, Monroe aired his grievances with the administration publicly and received harsh criticism in return—including from Washington himself.
Among the president’s numerous annotations in his copy of Monroe’s published defense of his diplomatic mission was a somewhat prescient, though scathing, comment: “If Mr. Monroe should ever fill the Chair of Government he may (and it is presumed he would be well enough disposed) let the French Minister frame his Speeches.”
The estrangement between Monroe and Washington endured to the latter’s death in 1799, but subsequent events brought a measure of symbolic reconciliation.
Consciously or unconsciously, Monroe’s presidency echoed themes and values evident in that of Washington’s. Both made three highly successful regional tours of the country. Each sought to mitigate the Federalist/Republican party divisions—Washington as they emerged, and then Monroe as they faded.
Monroe revealed another philosophical closeness to Washington in his stance on foreign policy. Washington’s farewell address to the nation, published on September 19, 1796, admonished his countrymen to avoid entanglement in foreign affairs, especially in Europe: “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is ... to have with them as little political connection as possible. ... Europe has a set of primary interests which to us have none; or a very remote relation.”
Monroe’s annual message to Congress on December 2, 1823, (remembered for its warning against European interference in the Western Hemisphere, known as the Monroe Doctrine) echoed Washington’s foreign policy, though in more militaristic terms: “In the wars of the European powers in matters relating to themselves we have never taken any part, nor does it comport with our policy to do so. It is only when our rights are invaded or seriously menaced that we resent injuries or make preparation for our defense.”
From Revolutionary War battlefields to the arenas of politics, George Washington and James Monroe navigated a complex relationship. Mutual regard, born in the shared experience of fighting for the cause of American independence, eroded steadily amid the early Republic’s changing political and diplomatic landscape.
Through their presidential legacies, Washington and Monroe perhaps ultimately achieved a degree of reconciliation that evaded them in life.
Scott Harris is executive director of the University of Mary Washington Museums. He will speak on Washington and Monroe as part of UMW’s Crawley Great Lives Lecture Series on January 19 at 7:30 p.m. The talk may be accessed online at: umw.edu/greatlives.