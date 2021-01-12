COMMENTARY: Germanna's G3: Get skilled, get a job, give back

The G3 proposal addresses two pressing and connected needs:

Assisting those whose careers have been interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic; and

Expediting talent development, the No. 1 need expressed by Virginia businesses.

More than 1.1 million Virginians have filed for unemployment benefits. Many of their jobs will be slow to return—if they ever do.

More than 40,000 Virginians sought education and training from Virginia’s community colleges following the announcement of the grant opportunities in early November.

G3 makes high-demand careers more accessible for struggling people in Germanna’s service region, which includes the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Culpeper, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George, Caroline, and Madison.

Germanna’s students are your neighbors, friends, potential employees, and even your own family members. You can help us help them and our communities bounce back from the economic toll of the virus.

Join me in asking our state’s delegates and senators to support the governor’s proposal to strengthen this important and much-needed program at this critical time.

Dr. Janet Gullickson is president of Germanna Community College. She lives in King George County with her husband, Bobby Farmer.

Dr. Janet Gullickson is president of Germanna Community College. She lives in King George County with her husband, Bobby Farmer.