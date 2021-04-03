COMMENTARY: Give an Easter Basket that saves lives

Save the Children said earlier this year that over 60 million children worldwide would need help to survive this year. Janti Soeripto, Save the Children’s president, says, “There is no excuse for children going hungry day after day, being forced to work to put food on the table, or denied their right to education.”

At Easter, we are used to receiving baskets with eggs, chocolate and toys. The children of the world need Easter baskets filled with basic food to survive. That must be our focus this Easter and beyond.

Anyone can give an Easter basket of food to the hungry by donating to WFP, Save the Children, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, UNICEF, Action against Hunger and other charities.

Edesia, a nonprofit that produces a life-saving food for children called Plumpy’nut, once sent a ship of food with stuffed animals overseas. That way, malnourished children would get the life-saving food and a friend to help them through the difficult times.

This is the Easter spirit we need year round to stop famine.