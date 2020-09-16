COMMENTARY: Giving offenders a second chance should be a bipartisan issue

After individuals have fulfilled their sentences and entered a crime-free waiting period, expungements—or erasing a person’s criminal record—are an effective way to improve their employment prospects.

An expungement can improve wages by 25 percent, allowing justice-involved individuals to take care of their families and contribute to the economy. Indeed, criminal records are costly to us all—they account for more than $78 billion lost annually in annual GDP because of unemployment and underemployment.

What’s more, expungements can actually promote public safety. Individuals with cleared records are more likely to be employed, and research shows that when people have stable, sustainable work, they are less likely to commit crimes.

Once a person returns to their community, the value of using a criminal record to assess their likelihood of reoffending diminishes. After a person has been crime-free for a few years, they have reached what researchers call the “point of redemption”—meaning they are no more likely than anyone in the general population to commit a crime.

It is counterproductive to continue to punish them due to their criminal record and hinder their ability to successfully reenter society.